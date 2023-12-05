One-way comparison

At the end of the 2023 season it is clear that, in terms of driver performance, there is a problem at Aston Martin. This is the son of the ‘boss’, Lance Stroll. The Canadian ended the year in tenth place in the Drivers’ standings, trailing his teammate Fernando Alonso – fourth in the standings – by 109 points. Alonso more than doubled Stroll in terms of points won and the comparison is also merciless in all other statistical aspects: 8-0 in podiums, 14-2 in race comparisons and 19-3 in those in qualifying.

Just the dry ride on Saturday appears to be the Stroll’s main weakness, not only in this last year but in general in his entire career. This aspect has been ‘masked’ in the past by some exploits collected in qualifying sessions affected by bad weather like Monza 2017 (fourth place) or Turkey 2020 (pole position, beating Verstappen). In the long term, however, Stroll’s numbers are eloquent, and in an extremely negative sense.

The flying lap is a problem

In 144 qualifying sessions, Stroll was beaten by his teammate on 106 occasionsequal to approximately 74% of cases. In practice, in three out of four qualifications, the Canadian gets paid. The other striking element is the consistency of this data. Stroll has not never won a direct comparison with a teammate in qualifying, with the sole exception of the head-to-head with Paul Di Resta, who in 2017 ran just one race with Williams, in Hungary, as a replacement for Felipe Massa. Not exactly a meaningful comparison.

The numbers leave no doubt: in Williams Stroll lost the match with Massa 17-2 in 2017 and the match with Sergej Sirotkin 13-8 in 2018. Things have not improved in the family team: the two-year period with Perez is 28-7 for the Mexican, the one with Vettel a 27-15 for the German. Even Nico Hulkenberg, in his four races together with Stroll as a ‘supersubstitute’ between 2020 and 2022, managed to draw 2-2 with the #18, who was obviously the ‘regular’ driver of the team.