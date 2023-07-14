Disappointing homecoming

The Silverstone home weekend was one to forget for Aston Martin. The English team picked up a few points, confirming a downward trend after the excellent start to the season dotted with series podiums achieved by Fernando Alonso. The Spaniard finished the British Grand Prix in seventh place, still managing to move his and the team’s championship standings. Definitely worse went to Lance Stroll insteadclassified only in 14th position after also running into a five-second penalty.

Stroll in the sights of the commissioners

The Canadian was penalized by the race stewards for the accident that saw him protagonist with Pierre Gasly’s Alpinethen forcing the withdrawal – during the 46th round – of the former Red Bull and AlphaTauri driver. “The Sporting Commissioners – reads the official note released at the end of the race – they felt Gasly was ahead at the apex of turn 16 and entitled to the line exiting turn 17. Stroll attempted to hold the line and, as a result, had to run off the track approaching the apex of turn 17, which it has a significant sausage curb. Stroll then rejoined the track at a corner that caused him to collide with Gasly.”.

Pilot Points Points Attributed GP extension Motivation Expiration Lance Stroll 7 2 US 2022 Accident 23-Oct-23 3 Brazil 2022 Dangerous maneuver 12-Nov-23 2 Great Britain 2023 Accident 09-Jul-24 Pierre Gasly 5 2 Japan 2022 Speeding with red flag 09-Oct-23 2 US 2022 Failure to respect the distance of 10 cars from the SC 23-Oct-23 1 Mexico 2022 Taken advantage of leaving the trail 30-Oct-23 George Russell 4 2 US 2022 Accident 23-Oct-23 2 Munich 2023 Returned to the track in an unsafe manner 28-May-24 Yuki Tsunoda 3 2 Italy 2022 Failure to slow down with double yellow flag 09-Sep-23 1 Spain 2023 Forced another driver off the track 04-Jun-24 Nico Hulkenberg 3 2 Munich 2023 Accident 28-May-24 1 Canada 2023 Failure to respect the minimum time established under the red flag regime 18-Jun-24 Sergio Perez 2 2 Singapore 2022 Failure to respect the distance of 10 cars from the SC 02-Oct-23 Esteban Ocon 2 2 France 2022 Accident 24-Jul-23 Zhou Guanyu 2 2 France 2022 Accident 24-Jul-23 Fernando Alonso 2 2 Brazil 2022 Accident 12-Nov-23 Max Verstappen 2 2 Brazil 2022 Accident 13-Nov-23 Lando Norris 2 2 Brazil 2022 Accident 13-Nov-23 Carlos Sainz 2 2 Australia 2023 Accident 02-Apr-24 Charles Leclerc 1 1 Japan 2022 Taken advantage of leaving the trail 09-Oct-23 Kevin Magnussen 1 1 Italy 2022 Taken advantage of leaving the trail 11-Sep-23 Alex Albon 1 1 US 2022 Taken advantage of leaving the trail 23-Oct-23

Risk of disqualification

There penalty suffered in England also cost two penalty pointswhich pushed the Aston Martin standard bearer to become the most penalized driver currently on track in the last 12 months. Stroll indeed rose to seven penalty pointsthus reaching the dangerous distance of the sun five lengths from disqualification for a GP. The #18 still carries with him the points collected in 2022 for the accident with Alonso in the Austin race and for the very dangerous closure on the straight to his then teammate Sebastian Vettel in the Interlagos race.

Gasly breathes

Just Gasly instead, who had started this season finding himself just two points from the forced stop for a GP, managed to stay out of trouble in this first half of the World Championship, escalating several penalties and dropping back to five. This year, contrary to what has happened in recent years, the commissioners have finally decided to do not inflict penalty points for infractions related to track limitsthus significantly reducing the number of penalty points awarded to the various drivers.