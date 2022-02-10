The 2022 season will represent an important testing ground for the whole Aston Martin environment and also for Lance Stroll, now in his fourth consecutive year with the Silverstone team. The Canadian driver, son of the ‘boss’ of the team Lawrence Stroll, struggled last year. Thanks also to a car that was certainly not competitive, in fact, he never managed to enter the top battle. The Montreal native compared to his more experienced boxing mate Sebastian Vettel wasted even the few opportunities provided by ‘crazy’ races during the year, failing to go beyond a sixth place finish in Qatar as the best result of the year.

Speaking on the sidelines of the presentation of the new AMR22, Stroll junior, however, appeared confident about the championship that will start in March, while reiterating that that of the team headed by his father is a project “long-term”. “Seeing the Aston Martin name on the track over the years is incredible. We have grown a lot as a team since I started racing here in 2019 – explained the Canadian, referring to his beginnings, when the team was still renamed Racing Point – this change helped us grow and to bring many talented people into the team “.

“The new car is beautiful and it’s great to see so many talented people come on board and be part of this great growth project. This team is improving day by day and the future we face is very excited. These are very interesting times for Formula 1. Everyone will have a great chance with the new regulations. We must remember that the plan is long-term. The important thing will be to go out on the track and learn as much as possible about the new car”Concluded # 18.