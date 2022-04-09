The incident between Lance Stroll and Nicholas Latifi it was so strange that it aroused the most varied ironies among fans. The steward they found the Aston Martin driver guilty of the crash in Melbourne qualifying, and Stroll actually closed his compatriot on the right without the latter being able to do anything. Latifi also perhaps put some of him into it, first passing # 18 and then overcoming it immediately, when he wasn’t expecting it, but was not punished by the commissioners.

In any case, the ‘Latifi wall’ theme is making a comeback after the accident in Jeddah and, obviously, that of Abu Dhabi. This time the Canadian had one sparring partner, for the inevitable ironies of the people of the web. Among them, also Taki Inoueuniversally recognized among the worst drivers in Formula 1 history. The Japanese commented with a lot of self-irony about Twitter: “The stupidest crash in Formula 1 since Taki Inoue“.

The stupidest accident in F1 since Taki Inoue. https://t.co/BXMMWLKlxC – Taki Inoue (@takiinoue) April 9, 2022