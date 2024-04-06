It was wonderful to enjoy this morning again.

It is Saturday morning, April 6. You know what awaits: the birthday of Oscar Piastri, Robin Haase and of course Hans Spekman. Congratulations, Hans! We will get you an Autoblog jersey! In addition, the gentlemen drivers also showed their skills at the Suzuka International Racing Course.

At this time of year the cherry flowers are blooming in Japan, making it a beautiful place. Finally, the special fans are also a reason to watch the race. In case you think YOU are a racing nut: think again.

Q1

In the first session it is immediately clear that Verstappen makes no bones about it. There is a small skirmish with Russell with an unsafe release. What is special is that Alonso is faster than Pérez and is currently in P2. Homeboy Tsunoda is P11. Stroll, on the other hand, is doing poorly, he doesn't even make it to Q2, while Alonso is doing so well. We don't want to start sawing chair legs, but come on. That really doesn't work…

The dropouts in Q1 are

Stroll

Gasly

Magnussen

Sargeant

Zhou

Q2

Unique: Hülkenberg's time is eliminated by going over the track limits. That's actually very impressive at Suzuka. In turn 13 (yes, the Spoon turn!) he really went over it. Wow. In terms of position, Alonso seems to be doing less well, while the gap with Verstappen in terms of time has actually become smaller. Pérez and Norris are simply faster. In any case, it is a fun battle between the McLaren team, the Ferrari team, Alonso and Pérez.

The Mercedes are really having a hard time and are always one second behind. Only at the end of the session do they get closer (but the others do not set special times). What is special is that Ricciardo seems to be just getting into the top 10, but in the end Tsunoda is just a little bit faster. The difference in time is minimal, so that's good for Ricciardo.

The dropouts in Q2 are:

Ricciardo

Hulkenberg

Bottas

Albon

Ocon

Q3

No big surprises unfortunately in the last session. Verstappen once again sets the tone. The Dutchman drives very tightly and flawlessly. Norris is very strong and nestles between VER and PER. Mercedes is now half a second slower than Verstappen. The Ferraris are clearly less in element than previous races.

Ultimately, we can say that Lance Stroll simply falls short. Again. McLaren is in a reasonably good position this weekend, while Ferrari has to take a little more distance. Mercedes has still lost 'it', relatively speaking. Compared to last year, the times are much closer together, but Verstappen still takes his 36th (!) pole position in his career. This man is only 26…

The results of the qualifying (and provisional starting grid) of the Japanese GP are as follows

Verstappen (1:28.197) Pérez (1:28,263) Norris (1:28,489) Sainz (1:28.682) Alonso (1:28.686) Piastri (1:28,760) Hamilton (1:28.766) Leclerc (1:28.786) Russell (1:29.008) Tsunoda (1:29,413) Ricciardo (1:29.472) Hulkenberg (1:29,494) Bottas (1:29.593) Albon (1:29,714) Ocon (1:29,714) Stroll (1:30,024) Gasly (1:30,119) Magnussen (1:30.131) Sargeant (1:30,139) Zhou (1:30,143)

The race starts tomorrow morning at 7:00 am with live reporting of the particularly suave event @jaapiyo!

