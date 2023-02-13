A few hours after the presentation of McLaren in Woking, the world of Formula 1 has shifted its attention to Silverstone, and more precisely to the headquarters of theAston Martin. Right here, the British house has in fact officially presented the new one AMR23the single-seater with which the team will participate in the 2023 world championship. A season that will see an interesting new line-up, with Lance Stroll who will be joined by Fernando Alonso, ready for another experience in his long career in F1.

Limited to the Canadian driver, the latter, just like the Spaniard, had the opportunity to express his first comments on the single-seater, also underlining all the satisfaction with the work done by the team members for the creation of the AMR23: “The car is very beautiful – he has declared – I see a lot of new ideas and aggressive work on dimensions and aerodynamics that should help us navigate the second year of these new rules, but now we will see in a couple of weeks how fast it will be. In any case, It’s exciting to see the car for the first time. I’ve had a good winter training and spending time with friends, and now we want to be competitive. We improved a lot last year. We started with some difficulties, but we made progress, and towards the end of the season we were in a position to score points regularly. It’s been a great job by the team all year, and now this car looks completely different. A lot of work has gone into the car over the winter, with new projects and new people joining the others who have been here for some time. I think it’s an exciting moment for the team, and I can’t wait to get on track with my new teammate as well.”

Speaking of progress, Stroll also indicated the main goals for Aston Martin in 2023: “If we can stay in the fight to score consistently – he added – there could be the opportunity to get on the podium. It’s about taking a further step forward from last year, where we started out as the ninth team, and then moved up to sixth in the standings on equal points with Alfa Romeo. As a result we made a great comeback in the second half of the season, and this year the goal is to repeat ourselvesand I can’t wait to see where we are in Bahrain”.

In conclusion, Stroll also provided a curious answer to a question from a little fan who asked him who his boyhood idol was: “Era Michael Schumacher – He admitted – but I loved following the races in general. I also followed Fernando, watching him win races and world championships, but I won’t deny that my idol was Michael at the time. Now though I’m happy that Fernando is my teammate today, and I’m happy to be able to work alongside a rider like him”.