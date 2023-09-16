Unlucky witness

Q1 of qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix ended with a bang, quite literally. With all the drivers on track, intent on improving their lap times in search of a ticket to Q2, Lance Stroll lost control of his AMR23 at the exit of the last corner, crashing into the outside wall of the main straight. The McLaren standard bearer was the unfortunate witness to everything that happened Oscar Piastriwho was right behind Stroll on the track.

The Australian dodged his colleague’s car crumpled on the track, but obviously had to abort his timed lap, thus condemning himself to elimination in Q1 given that he was in the last five of the ranking at that moment. Interviewed at the microphones of Sky Sports F1 at the end of the session, Piastri did not hide his bitterness, however underlining the importance of the fact that fortunately Stroll emerged unscathed from the great impact that saw him as the protagonist.

Plate analysis

“When I stopped by Lance had just had his accident – explained Piastri – I saw parts of the chassis scattered on the track and the car stopped in another place, so it was a big accident and I’m glad he’s okay. Unfortunately it’s a shame that it happened right in front of me and not behind me – honestly acknowledged #81 – but I’m glad he’s okay“.

Although the Australian’s MCL60 is not equipped with the latest upgrades like Lando Norris’ car, this early elimination still represents a missed opportunity for Piastri: “Looking at the times I’m not hugely disappointed with the lap I did on the first attempt – commented Piastri – I could have done a better lap, but we still needed that last attempt to get through to Q2. We definitely could have finished in the top ten, but there are also many other fast cars like Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull, who are returning to their normal level, so it would have been a great battle with them and it’s a shame to be out.”he concluded.