Difficulties getting out of the car

At the end of the second free practice, more than one comment was raised by the image of the driver getting out of the cockpit Lance Stroll, appeared decidedly in pain, so much so that he had his seat belts unfastened by his mechanics and got caught in his arms to jump out of the driving position. Many journalists and some ex-drivers such as Ralf Schumacher questioned the Canadian’s presence in the race, but he seemed determined to continue over the weekend, despite his broken wrists. In qualifying Stroll finished in fourth row and will start from eighth on the grid alongside Lewis Hamilton, an incredible result considering that the 24-year-old hasn’t played even one day of testing in the winter and is in fact driving the 2023 Aston Martin for the first time.

Even a knocked out toe

Interviewed at the end of the qualifications by Sky Uk, Lance Stroll explained the difficulties in getting out of the cockpit by telling not only of the double wrist injury, but also of a broken foot. This is the Canadian’s bitter comment: “I can’t move my hands, but I can’t walk either, since I also broke my toe“. It’s actually been two weeks.”pretty crazy”as told by the Aston Martin driver: “12 days after the operation and one week after leaving the hospital. At that moment Bahrain seemed very far away. I’m really grateful to be here and to be able to get back in the car. I have to thank my physiotherapist and the doctor who carried out the surgery in Spain”.

However, his conditions are improving: “Today is the first day I feel I can walk on top of my toe. In the car it doesn’t hurt me, unless I take a few bumps. Every day I do a lot of physiotherapy and put ice on my wrists. We have a great car for long runs and I’m looking forward to racing”.