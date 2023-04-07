Aston Martin, podiums are not enough for Stroll now

The surprise of this beginning of 2023 was undoubtedly the Aston Martin, which with a leap in performance quantifiable even in seconds and not tenths. The Silverstone team took three podiums in three races thanks to a Fernando Alonso who has rarely been in such good shape. If it is true that Red Bull appears unbeatable, it is a fact that Lawrence Stroll is an ambitious boss who can’t stand losing, and therefore the role of number two is enough for a little while.

The number one of Aston Martin is undoubtedly happy with the improvements of the AMR23 but this does not mean that he intends to be satisfied: this is confirmed by team principal Mike Krack.

Krack’s words

“The mission of the team is very clear. Lawrence has already asked us when we will win. Obviously he is happy that we have taken a step forward, but this is not enough for his ambitions“said the team principal, as reported by the Formula 1 website.”The positive thing is that with him you know where you are: he wants more and we will have to give more“.

Krack’s optimism

“We had three circuits with three different characteristics. We are sure we can also be competitive on other tracks, which are very different from each other: in Baku there is a huge straight, while Monaco doesn’t have any. This type of difference always shifts the balance a bit, and it can happen when you have such small margins: anything can happen. That’s the situation we’re in and I’ve already said it, we always have to be 100% to get the most out of it“.