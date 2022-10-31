After the excellent results collected by Sebastian Vettel between Singapore, Suzuka and Austin, which had allowed theAston Martin of returning to climb positions in the constructors’ standings, even reaching just three points away from the sixth place occupied by Alfa Romeo, the GP of Mexico City represented a clear step back in performance for the Silverstone team. Vettel did not go beyond 14th place at the finish and his teammate Lance Stroll he did worse than him, passing under the checkered flag in 15th position. The Canadian’s race was conditioned by great driving difficulties that led the son of the team owner to discuss in a rather heated manner with his own pit wall.

The nervousness was evident for the entire duration of the GP, but the peak coincided with the first laps of the race, when Stroll was struggling tremendously in managing the medium tires chosen for him by the team at the start of the race. The exchange with his track engineer is emblematic of the tension that has been generated between the driver and his team. Despite this, however, at the end of the GP, the same track engineer still heartened Stroll – whom he had defined “horrible” the first stint – explaining to him that he managed to complete the number of laps necessary to make the strategy conceived on the eve of the race work.

Lap 12/71

Aston Martin: “Gasly doesn’t have the DRS. Balance control “.

Stroll: “She’s a shit! There is no shit in the rear ”.

Aston Martin: “Received, received”.

Aston Martin “Use your Lance tools, torque 8 or 9”.

Lap 13/71

Stroll: “Guys, I mean, you have to tell me what to do! I’m struggling ”.

Aston Martin: “Keep doing what you’re doing! You’re turning a tenth of Ocon with the middle school. Everyone is struggling. Everyone is struggling a lot, okay? ”.