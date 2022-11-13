Lance Stroll yesterday in the Brazilian Sprint he was a repeat offender in the straight line maneuvers when he is under attack by an opponent. The Canadian driver had already triggered the very dangerous contact with Fernando Alonso in Austin in the United States by moving to the left just as the future teammate came out of his wake to attack him.

Yesterday in the Sprint in Brazil he performed a similar maneuver forcing his boxing mate Sebastian Vettel to end up on the grass on the Reta Oposta when the four-time world champion was trying to take the inside after coming out better from the Curva do Sol. Stroll was sanctioned with ten second penalty in the Sprinta penalty that made him collapse to 16th position in the order of arrival and that will therefore force him to start from the eighth row of the starting grid today, well away from Vettel who instead will sit in fifth hunting for points important for Aston Martin in the run-up to Alfa Romeo.

THAT WAS CLOSE !!! 😳 Lance Stroll’s last minute defensive move on Vettel saw the Canadian handed a 10-second time penalty #BrazilGP # F1Sprint pic.twitter.com/XCSIuPsAxd – Formula 1 (@ F1) November 12, 2022

The Commissioners also added three penalty points on Stroll’s License which thus rises to 8 penalty points. The Canadian driver is still very far from the limit of 12 at which the disqualification race starts, another caress therefore after the three penalty positions on the grid discounted in Mexico for what has been done in the United States, penalties too soft in the face of really maneuvers very dangerous for the safety of the pilots who suffer them.