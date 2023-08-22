Stroll-Alonso: the numbers that make the difference

The landing of Fernando Alonso in Aston Martin for the 2023 season he generated many difficulties for his new teammate Lance Stroll, son of the owner of the team and author of a series of results lower than the two-time world champion. The confirmation can be found in the world championship standings, which currently sees the former Ferrari driver in third position (thanks also to the excellent progress of the British team) a 149 pointsfor a total of 6 podiums conquered. A top-3 placement never achieved by the Canadian in the race so far, and which sees him stuck in 9th place ea 102 points late from Asturian.

The admission

An obvious difference, to the point that Stroll, in an interview given to Motorsport Magazinedid not look for any kind of excuse: “He’s definitely been at a very high level all year and he made very few mistakes, if anyand you have to acknowledge it – He admitted – He drove to an extremely high standard and got the most out of the car every week. Other times I’ve ridden really well and a couple of times I’ve been ahead of him so I’m proud of that, but there were many races where i felt like i got the most out of the car, while he was a little faster, and it was just like that. Throughout the season he has been at a very high level, delivering top notch performances every week, while I have had some ‘A’s. In other cases, however, I had some ‘C’s and it was a bit more demanding, but there are still many races to go”.

The absence in the pre-season tests

The fact remains that Stroll has however underlined that he has faced some not insignificant difficulties, such as the absence from the pre-season tests in Bahrain due to an injury suffered after a fall from the bicycle: “It sure didn’t help missing 250 test laps, or whatever it was, and being physically not at his best to start the season – he added – however, I think more than my injury, probably we were hurt by bad luck on the track“.

No attention to market rumours

In any case, the evident delay in the general classification has generated some doubts about his permanence in Aston Martin, despite racing for the team owned by his father, Lawrence. Regarding these rumors, Stroll did not want to comment, instead focusing on the need to work to be able to recover ground in the constructors’ championship on Mercedes and at the same time defend against the return of McLaren: “I’m just focused on my stuff – he concluded – I don’t listen to rumors too much, because this is F1. When you have a bad day, there’s always a reason. When you have a good day, everything is normal. I think F1 is largely like that, or how I’ve experienced it over the years. Let’s just hope we get back to being competitive, e.g I am convinced that we can do it“.