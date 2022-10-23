The future coexistence at Aston Martin could not have started under the worst auspices between Fernando Alonso And Lance Stroll. The two drivers, who next year will find themselves in the same suit in the Silverstone garage, were in fact the unfortunate protagonists of a very bad accident on the very long ‘rear’ straight of the Austin circuit. Stroll and Alonso were fighting for seventh and eighth positions at the time of the restart after the Safety Car entered the track, but they threw away the possibility of a great race with a contact that fortunately did not cause significant damage to the health of the two contenders.

From all the replays shown it seems the responsibility of the Canadian pilot is evident, who, as soon as he realized he was attacked by the Alpine’s standard bearer, abruptly changed his trajectory to hinder the Spaniard. Stroll’s move, however, came in guilty delay, when Alonso was already joining the nose with the AMR22.

The contact between the front right wing of Alonso and the rear left of the # 18 risked ending in tragedy, with the Alpine wheeling up and crashing into the protective barriers, while the Aston Martin spun and impacted. several times against the guardrails. Fortunately, the pilots were unharmed. Stroll got out of the car after the accident and retired, while Alonso was able to return to the pits and have the car repairedthen restarting in the penultimate position.