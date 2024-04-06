Two-faced Aston Martin

In Aston Martin there are good reasons to approach the Japanese Grand Prix with energy and confidence to achieve a good result in the race. All this thanks to Fernando Alonso's 5th place in qualifying, even though the Spanish driver himself admitted that tomorrow's GP will take place mostly on defence. The objectives, however, will be more within the reach of the team with the two-time world champion, and not with Lance Stroll.

Qualifying disaster

In fact, the Canadian will start eleven positions behind his teammate on the starting grid, that is from the sixteenth box. A qualification to forget for the North American driver, eliminated immediately in Q3 and behind Esteban Ocon, as well as ahead of Pierre Gasly's second Alpine.

Doubts about updates

A disastrous performance from Stroll, who commented on the problems encountered during his only heat at Suzuka as follows: “Today I didn't have the necessary pace in qualifying and we still haven't understood why – has explained – I think I pushed the capabilities of my car to the maximum, but I lacked the speed to get out of Q3. The update package appears to work on Fernando's AMR24, so we'll take a look this evening to see if there's anything else that may have affected my vehicle. There is a lot of work to do ahead of the Grand Prix; we will have to make the most of all the opportunities that will arise tomorrow.”