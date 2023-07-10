Monday, July 10, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Strokes | When Tapio Hill woke up, he immediately realized that he needed to go to the hospital – This is the “Helsinki model”, where the damage caused by a stroke is minimized

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 10, 2023
in World Europe
0
Strokes | When Tapio Hill woke up, he immediately realized that he needed to go to the hospital – This is the “Helsinki model”, where the damage caused by a stroke is minimized

Tapio Hill realized when he woke up that his field of vision had changed in a worrying way. New methods are being developed to identify different types of stroke.

Jsomething was badly wrong when Tapio Hill woke up in his cottage in Porvoo in January 2017. The entire right side of the field of vision was dark.

“The impression was really strange,” recalls the now 68-year-old Hill.

My first thought was a particularly bad migraine attack. Hill has suffered from migraine attacks since she was a teenager.

#Strokes #Tapio #Hill #woke #immediately #realized #needed #hospital #Helsinki #model #damage #caused #stroke #minimized

See also  Exclude oil companies: Greenpeace criticizes green ECB policy
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
They have no comparison. Which zodiac signs are most passionate?

They have no comparison. Which zodiac signs are most passionate?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result