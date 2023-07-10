Strokes | When Tapio Hill woke up, he immediately realized that he needed to go to the hospital – This is the “Helsinki model”, where the damage caused by a stroke is minimized

Tapio Hill realized when he woke up that his field of vision had changed in a worrying way. New methods are being developed to identify different types of stroke.

Jsomething was badly wrong when Tapio Hill woke up in his cottage in Porvoo in January 2017. The entire right side of the field of vision was dark.

“The impression was really strange,” recalls the now 68-year-old Hill.

My first thought was a particularly bad migraine attack. Hill has suffered from migraine attacks since she was a teenager.