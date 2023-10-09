Stroke is the most common cause of death in Spain among women, and the second most common among men. It arrives suddenly, without warning, and the time it takes to act is essential to minimize its consequences. The incidence of these strokes has doubled in the last 30 years and is destined to grow even more: by 2050 almost 10 million people will die from a stroke worldwide, according to a study published in the journal The Lancet Neurology.

“The incidence of stroke is increasing due to various factors, such as the aging of the global population, the increase in cases of hypertension, diabetes or obesity,” explains Dr. Jeyaraj Pandian, president of the World Stroke Organization. (WSO) who participated in writing the report. In addition to analyzing the causes of this increase in different social contexts, experts offer strategies to mitigate the incidence of this disease, which can decrease exponentially thanks to prevention. “Through education and timely access to effective treatments, it is possible to address emerging challenges associated with the health of our nervous system,” says Pandian. “The problem is that these precautions will not have the same effect in everyone.”

Although the incidence is destined to increase globally, so is the gap between countries with more or less resources. It is estimated that deaths in low- and middle-income countries will grow from 5.7 million in 2020 to 8.8 million in 2050, while in high-income countries—such as Spain—they are expected to remain practically unchanged. unchanged (they will represent only 9% of global deaths, in contrast to 91% in the poorest countries).

“In these countries, health systems often face significant challenges, such as a lack of resources to access quality medical care, both in the prevention phase and in the acute phase,” says Pandian. The researcher explains that these difficulties are compounded by other brain infections that can lead to a stroke, such as AIDS, dengue, or tuberculosis, which are more common in low- and middle-income countries.

According to the study, Southeast Asian countries recorded the highest proportion of stroke deaths globally in 2020 (61%, around 4.1 million deaths), and this figure is predicted to increase to 69% by 2050. “Without urgent action, deaths from stroke in Southeast Asia, East Asia and Oceania could increase by almost 2 million, from 3.1 million in 2020 to potentially 4.9 million in 2050,” Pandian emphasizes.

Risk factor’s

Although in a more mitigated way, in Europe there will also be a 34% increase in the number of strokes, and a 45% increase in deaths, according to data from the Spanish Society of Neurology (SEN). In Spain, where one in four people is destined to suffer a stroke throughout their lives, at least 17,000 patients die each year, while around 30,000 remain functionally dependent. “It is clear that in Spain we are in a privileged situation with respect to the countries with fewer resources analyzed in the study,” acknowledges Dr. Mar Freijo, coordinator of the SEN Cerebrovascular Diseases Study Group. “We have a national strategy and other action plans that work, although there clearly can be room for improvement, especially in terms of awareness and education,” she adds.

Controlling risk factors is the most effective way to prevent mortality from stroke. The most important threats are hypertension – the number of people between the ages of 30 and 79 who suffer from it has doubled in the last 30 years – diabetes, high cholesterol levels, obesity, an unhealthy diet, lifestyle. sedentary lifestyle and smoking, although Freijo insists that the most important risk factor continues to be age: “We must not forget that 60% of cases occur in people over 70 years of age, and only 16% in people under 50″.

However, the study of The Lancet shows that while the overall mortality rate among people over 60 will decrease by 36%, among those under 60 it is projected to decrease by less than 25%. The cause of this smaller reduction among younger people could be related to the increasing levels of diabetes and obesity in this age group. “Young people think that this is something that only affects older people, and that is why they have less healthy lifestyle habits and take less care of themselves. Basically, it is because the risk factors are not treated, although age continues to be the most important of all,” explains Dr. Joan Martí-Fàbregas, director of the stroke unit at the Sant Pau Hospital in Barcelona.

Four phases to prevent and act

In addition to offering a quantitative study on the incidence of stroke and the cost it has for healthcare, the report emphasizes the need to increase resources in the four therapeutic moments that characterize this disease: primary prevention, the acute phase —which occurs in hospital, when the patient has suffered a stroke—secondary prevention, aimed at those who have already had one, and rehabilitation, essential to limit the consequences.

Dr. Elena López-Cancio works in the Stroke Unit of the Central University Hospital of Asturias, and recognizes that Spain has a very developed system when it comes to treating the acute phase. “The number of stroke units has been growing over the years and the public health system we have allows stroke to be fatal to a much lesser extent compared to other countries analyzed in the study,” she says. Still, she recognizes the need to improve prevention. “There is a need to educate the population, who in many cases are unaware of the measures they have to apply to have a healthy lifestyle,” she explains. “But it is also necessary to increase financial resources to guarantee rehabilitation in public hospitals, since in some cases patients are forced to resort to private centers.”

See also Missionaries who were kidnapped in Haiti are released How to recognize the symptoms of a stroke There are several symptoms that indicate that a person could be having a stroke, and they all appear suddenly. Recognizing them is essential to waste the least amount of time possible and minimize the consequences once the acute phase is over. “Acting quickly is essential when treating a stroke, which is why we choose the FAST method.” [rápido, en inglés]which reminds us that time is essential,” explains Dr. Martí-Fàbregas. F (faceface in English): make the affected person smile to see if his mouth turned to one side, which would indicate that he is losing muscle tone;

TO (armsarms): ask you to lift each limb together or independently, since a person who is having a stroke may have one side of the body blocked;

S (speechspeech): stroke can cause a language disorder, which manifests itself in the inability to speak coherently or understand what others say;

T (timetime), act without wasting time. Although it may seem counterintuitive, once any of these anomalies have been detected, there is no need to rush to a hospital, since not all structures are equipped to treat this disease. “What you have to do is call 112, describe the symptoms and wait for them to send an ambulance that will direct us to the center with a stroke unit. Going blindly to a hospital that does not have the necessary resources will only waste time,” the doctor insists.

