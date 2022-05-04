Crazy Treviso: after a second part of the season to forget, costing coach Menetti the bench, the Venetian team guessed the game of the year by overtaking Milan in the recovery of the 17th day, even without Imbrò and Sokolowski. Thanks to these two unexpected points, the boys of coach Marcelo Nicola on Sunday in Trieste will even play for access to the playoffs.

TREVISO – MILAN 80-74

The extenuating circumstances for coach Messina – who finds Trey Kell after a long time – are many: the numerous important absences, the waste of the Euroleague playoffs, the uselessness of the match (given the already arithmetic second place). But Treviso wins with merit, defending great, attacking with courage and containing the Milanese comeback in the final. The home team does not start defeated in front of the most famous opponent, and leads for most of the first quarter, where it touches +5 and plays evenly with Olimpia (18-19 at 10 ‘). The second lines of Milan fail to make a difference even in the next set, as the Venetians are still fully in the game at half-way (29-32), thanks to a good defense and the ability to limit turnovers. At this point Treviso believes in it and, driven by a very hot Chillo (5/5 of three), finds the +5 again before closing the third quarter ahead 53-52. It does not end here: thanks to an irrepressible Russell, the Venetians reach + 12 at 34 ‘, but there is still too much to consider it closed. Olimpia tries to straighten it up to -5, but Treviso has too much desire to take it home and defends the margin at death until the end.