According to Mexican health authorities, more than six million people in the world die each year from cerebrovascular accidents, while in Mexico these types of conditions represent the fourth cause of deaths.

A stroke it happens suddenly and the results can be devastatingThis is why it is important to recognize stroke symptoms and act quickly.

“Women are at higher risk of stroke than men, and this could be related to several factors,” explained Dr. Olga Brusil, a neurologist at Houston Methodist Hospital.

Risk factors that can contribute to stroke include:

High blood pressure during pregnancy , with greater risk during the third trimester and postpartum

, with greater risk during the third trimester and postpartum Preeclampsia (a condition in which blood pressure rises sharply during pregnancy) and doubles a woman’s risk of stroke and quadruples the risk of high blood pressure later in life

(a condition in which blood pressure rises sharply during pregnancy) and doubles a woman’s risk of stroke and quadruples the risk of high blood pressure later in life Use of birth control pills . The danger is small for women who have no history or other risk factors, but is significantly greater for women who smoke, have high blood pressure, or have a history of migraines.

. The danger is small for women who have no history or other risk factors, but is significantly greater for women who smoke, have high blood pressure, or have a history of migraines. Migraine with aura (sensory disturbances, such as flashes of light, blind spots and other changes in vision) may increase the risk of stroke in younger women

(sensory disturbances, such as flashes of light, blind spots and other changes in vision) may increase the risk of stroke in younger women Atrial fibrillation It can increase the risk of stroke among women over 75 years of age.

“Women are more likely than men to have atypical and vague symptoms, which can make it difficult to recognize when someone is having a stroke. They are also more likely than men to ignore symptoms and delay seeking medical help, ”explained Dr. Brusil.

For the Houston Methodist Hospital specialist, it is very important to know not only the risk factors in women for prevent stroke, but knowing how to recognize the first symptoms, both in men and women, such as:

Face fall

Arm weakness

Difficulty speaking

Sudden vision problems

Difficulty walking or lack of coordination

Severe headache with no known cause

During a stroke, the brain is deprived of oxygen because a clot or ruptured vessel interrupts blood flow. Getting treatment quickly can save a life and even reverse stroke. However, the most effective stroke treatments are only helpful when given within three to four and a half hours after symptoms begin.

Located in the Texas Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital has been ranked number one in the state of Texas and in the city of Houston for 9 consecutive years by the prestigious US News & World Report magazine (2012-2020). In 2021, Newsweek magazine included the Houston Methodist in the list of the 100 best hospitals worldwide.

Houston Methodist Hospital is recognized in the world for its cutting-edge medical research, for the care and care of its patients and for its areas of high specialty in: Oncology, Cardiology and Heart Surgery; Diabetes and Endocrinology; Gastroenterology and Gastrointestinal Surgery; Geriatrics; Nephrology; Neurology and Neurosurgery; Orthopedics and Sports Medicine; Pulmonology and Transplants; Otolaryngology and Gynecology. Additionally, Houston Methodist Hospital is recognized worldwide for its leadership in covid-19 research.

Houston Methodist Hospital has a renowned Wellness area where first-rate studies and check-ups are carried out. In this way, a complete and comprehensive picture of the physical and health status of each individual is obtained and, through a multidisciplinary group of experts, a precise and personalized health program for the future can be built.

More information:

connect.houstonmethodist.org/travel/

houstonmethodist.org/for-patients/international-patients/

or follow us on:

facebook.com/houstonmethodist

twitter.com/MethodistHosp

Bgpa