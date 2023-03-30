Stroke symptoms

A stroke is when the blood supply to part of the brain is cut off, and its most prominent symptoms are:

the face One side of the face may drop, or the person may not be able to smile, or his mouth or eyes may drop.

talkStroke: His speech may be slurred or slurred, or the person may not be able to speak at all, although they appear to be awake. Those affected may also have problems understanding what you are saying to them.

Speed ​​is a key factor in saving the lives of stroke patients. Or mitigate the resulting damage, so it is very important to be aware of its symptoms, and move quickly to seek help or deliver the injured person to the nearest hospital.

Stroke patients and their ‘common risk factor’

Researchers have found that a large number of stroke patients appear in hospital dehydrated.

Harvard Health says signs of not drinking enough fluids include weakness, low blood pressure, confusion, dizziness, and dark urine.

According to health authorities, the minimum amount of water a person needs to avoid this is about 4 to 6 glasses of water per day.

This aligns with research from Loma Linda University, which previously found that drinking at least 5 glasses of water is necessary to reduce the risk of stroke by 53 percent.

Doing so may not only protect against the condition, but also help reduce damage in the event of a stroke.

Dehydration.. other serious effects

The risk of dehydration is not limited to strokes, as it affects other parts of the body, including:

In 2015, research of patients admitted to the Johns Hopkins Stroke Center shed new light on the risks of dehydration on heart and blood vessels.

Patients who did not drink enough fluids were about 4 times more likely to suffer a worse outcome, compared to patients who got enough water, according to the British Mirror.

A year later, research by the University of Arkansas made another discovery about Effects of dehydration on cardiovascular healthnoted that hydration levels — even mild dehydration in healthy young males — can play a role in a person’s cardiovascular disease risk.

The findings, published in the European Journal of Nutrition, confirm that even mild dehydration can “damage vascular function, as can cigarette smoking.”

Michigan Associated Neurology noted that Dehydration may also have an effect on the blood So that it makes it more dense, which leads to the body retaining more sodium, and thus high blood pressure.

Not only does this mean that blood clots are more likely to form, but blood flow may also slow. As a result, blood may build up in blocked or narrowed blood vessels and cause a stroke.

How to avoid a stroke?.. ways of prevention

To reduce the chances of having a stroke, there are a set of tips, according to the British National Health Service, that are important to follow:

Eating well and healthy.

Do regular exercise.

Quit smoking and reduce alcohol consumption.

If you have a health condition that increases your risk of having a stroke, it’s important to manage it effectively.

For example, take a medication prescribed to you to lower high blood pressure or cholesterol levels, regularly.

It is indicated that if you have had a stroke in the past, these measures are particularly important, because your risk of having another stroke is greatly increased.