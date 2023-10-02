Of Cesare Peccarisi

An American study indicates that targeted electrical microstimulation, already used in Parkinson’s disease, can give good results in motor recovery even after some time

A stroke can have devastating psychophysical consequences for those affected and their family, in addition to the high socioeconomic burden that this event entails, often lasting for years if not for life. A study just published in Nature Medicine by researchers at the American University of Cleveland directed by AndreMachado indicates that all this could be contained thanks to electrical microstimulation of the dentate nucleus, a small area of ​​the cerebellum, a cerebral center of excellence for the integration of the motor pathways through the nervous pathway called cerebello-thalamo-cortical. So far, great progress has been made in the prevention of risk factors and in the management of acute stroke, but little could be done in the post-acute phase, a problem that this innovation can solve. Prevention As underlined at the National Neurology Day announced on 22 September by the SIN (Italian Society of Neurology), almost 90% of strokes can be avoided by correcting risk factors such as arterial hypertension, obesity, diabetes, smoking, sedentary lifestyle and some cardiovascular anomalies. Correcting hypertension halves the risk, losing weight reduces it by 19% and quitting smoking by 12%.

Acute treatment A big step forward in acute treatment was the widespread establishment of Stroke Units, departments that know how to manage the patient in a multidisciplinary manner (neurologist, vascular neurosurgeon, radiologist, neurophysiologist, etc.) with new drugs to be used in the time window of the following few hours useful in saving it, as well as in its subsequent management where the possibilities of monitoring with new neuroimaging techniques and rehabilitation techniques increasingly integrated with artificial intelligence which also makes use of virtual reality have an important role.

Post-acute phase The same cannot be said, however, for the post-acute phase in which, despite all the efforts and investments made, improvements have been slower and even today up to half of the surviving patients report chronic disabilities, often requiring continuous assistance for a long time in everyday life.

From the new study it emerges that in the Stroke Unit teams the specialists who already operate there could also be joined by a functional neurosurgeon, the specialist who manages to manipulate the functions of the brain thanks to electrical microimpulses such as those of DBS. It’s about the Deep Brain Stimulationthat is deep brain stimulation a technique already in use for Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, depression or chronic drug-resistant cluster headaches in which it is necessary to get the functioning of the neurons back on track with a small electrical stimulation which also recovers the response to drugs that have now become ineffective .

Pulses Thanks to modern intracranial centering equipment based on magnetic resonance imaging, the functional neurosurgeon can position the specific microelectrodes on which the stimulating impulses travel with ultra-millimetre precision. As regards their duration and intensity, the experience of recent years has taught which parameters to standardize in Parkinson's, epilepsy, cluster headaches and all the other diseases treated so far. 30 HERTZ. The same will happen in this case, but it seems that the American researchers have already identified the right ones: with 30 Hertz for 20-24 months, 1-3 years after the stroke, they obtained a significant reduction in the motor deficit for which there seemed to be no there was nothing left to be done, with improvements even in those who had poor scores on the assessment scales and an unfavorable prognosis at the time of enrollment in the study. Those who retained a certain degree of distal motor function at enrollment, i.e. used their hands better, had an even greater advantage. Results confirmed for everyone also by the better performances reported after a 3-month period of rehabilitation aimed at verifying the recovery of the damaged function, especially the distal motor function. Further confirmation is also provided by PET/CT imaging evaluations which highlighted improved brain metabolism in key motor areas after DBS stimulation. All results that were not seen in the patients in the placebo comparison group.

Time and genre The time elapsed between the stroke and DBS treatment combined with rehabilitation did not appear to affect as much as gender: 4 of the 12 patients were female, usually more difficult to recover from a stroke than males. DBS stimulation of the cerebellar dentate nucleus therefore seems to widen the intervention window of the so-called golden hours, the golden hours beyond which the patient can no longer recover.

Neuroplasticity This treatment seems to improve the processes of adaptation and recovery from cerebral ischemic damage through the phenomenon of neuroplasticity which can be reawakened even long after the acute event – comments Mauro Silvestrini, President of the Faculty of Medicine of the Polytechnic University of Marche and 'Italian Stroke Association – The good result obtained will have to be confirmed on larger groups of patients but, once again, it demonstrates the importance of treating them for even long periods in order to promote recovery and the importance of non-invasive approaches must be underlined and in particular rehabilitation. To be fair, it must be said that it was the Italian researchers who opened the path to neurostimulation in stroke 9 years ago, obtaining results similar to these, but with another simpler and non-invasive type of stimulation: tDCS, an acronym for transcranial direct current stimulation, i.e. transcranial direct current stimulation and the Corriere had dedicated an article to it: The study with tDCS was done on patients who had had a stroke a year earlier and Alberto Priori who conducted it, today at the San Paolo from Milan continues to use the technique with good results.