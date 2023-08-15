A first-in-human study of deep brain stimulation (DBS) for post-rehabilitation patientsstroke conducted by Cleveland Clinic researchers demonstrated that using DBS to target the dentate nucleus, which regulates the fine control of voluntary movement, cognition, language and sensory functions in the brain, is safe and feasible.

The results of research were published in the journal Nature Medicine.

Stroke: this is how deep brain stimulation works

The EDEN (Electrical Stimulation of the Dentate Nucleus for Upper Extremity Hemiparesis Due to Ischemic Stroke) study also shows that the majority of participants (nine of 12) demonstrated improvements in both motor impairment and function.

Importantly, the study found that participants with at least minimal preservation of distal motor function at enrollment showed gains that nearly tripled their initial scores.

These findings are based on more than a decade of preclinical work conducted by principal investigators Andre Machado, MD, Ph.D., and Kenneth Baker, Ph.D., at the Cleveland Clinic.

“These are reassuring for patients as study participants had been disabled for more than a year and, in some cases, three years after their strokes. This presents us with a potential opportunity for much-needed improvements in rehabilitation in the chronic stages of stroke recovery,” said Dr. Machado, president of the Cleveland Clinic’s Neurological Institute.

“The quality of life implications for study participants who responded to therapy were significant.” Dr. Machado patented the DBS method in stroke recovery. Boston Scientific holds a license to these patents and supplied the Vercise DBS systems used in the experiment.

In 2010, Cleveland Clinic Innovations founded Enspire DBS Therapy, Inc., a Cleveland Clinic portfolio company and is commercializing the technology developed at the Cleveland Clinic to commercialize the method. Dr. Machado holds stock options and equity ownership rights with Enspire and serves as scientific director.

“We saw patients in the study regain levels of function and independence they didn’t have before they enrolled in the research,” said Dr. Machado. “This was a smaller studio and we look forward to expanding it as we begin the next phase.”

The completed EDEN study enrolled 12 individuals with chronic, moderate to severe hemiparesis of the upper extremity following a unilateral middle cerebral artery stroke 12 to 36 months earlier. There were no major complications during the study. Nine of the 12 participants improved to a level considered significant in stroke rehabilitation.

Each participant underwent DBS surgery, which involved surgically implanting electrodes into a part of the brain called the cerebellum. Once connected to a pacemaker-like device, the electrodes were used to deliver small electrical impulses to help people regain control of their movements.

After discharge and recovery from the surgery, the participants completed months of physical therapy, first with the DBS device turned off for several weeks and then turned on for four to eight months. It was after turning on the device that the most significant improvements were observed.

“The safety and feasibility data from this initial study, combined with the potential symptom improvements, certainly support the need for additional larger studies to see if cerebellar DBS is indeed a potential treatment for post-stroke motor impairment,” he said. said Brooks Gross, Ph.D., program director, National Institute of Neurological Diseases and Stroke.

Stroke is the leading cause of long-term disability. Approximately 800,000 people in the United States alone suffer from a stroke each year. While most patients will survive the acute phase, persistent neurological problems will likely jeopardize quality of life and productivity, with approximately 50% of survivors still having severe disabilities requiring assistance with daily activities.

“There are currently no effective methods to improve physical rehabilitation outcomes for the hundreds of thousands of stroke survivors,” said Dr. Baker, Cleveland Clinic Lerner Research Institute.

“The study results found that deep brain stimulation, paired with physical therapy, improved movement in patients who were more than a year post-stroke and whose motor improvements had largely plateaued. This tells us that the research deserves further investigation in larger patient samples.”