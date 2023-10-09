Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/10/2023 – 20:27

The number of deaths from strokes in the world could increase by 50% and reach almost 10 million by 2050 if monitoring and prevention actions are not improved, warns a study carried out by the World Stroke Organization and published this Monday , 9, in the scientific journal Lancet Neurology.

The estimate predicts that the number of victims of the condition could rise from the 6.6 million registered in 2020 to 9.7 million in 2050, with a higher increase in low and middle income countries, a group of which Brazil is part. Data from 2020 indicates that 86% of deaths that year occurred in the poorest countries. In three decades, this percentage is expected to reach 91%, researchers say, and deaths will be even more concentrated in these nations.

According to the projection, the scenario would also lead to an increase of more than 100% in the direct and indirect costs of stroke. It is estimated that spending on treatment and rehabilitation, added to the income losses caused by people who died and those with sequelae, will go from US$891 billion (R$4.5 trillion) to US$2.3 trillion (R$11, 8 trillion) between 2020 and 2050.

The researchers emphasize that stroke, which is already the second cause of death in the world, has been increasing “alarmingly” among young and middle-aged people (under 55 years of age). Scientists also emphasize that the problem is still the third cause of disability and one of the main causes of dementia.

According to the study, among the main explanations for the increase in deaths from stroke, especially in low- and middle-income countries, are the high number of cases of undiagnosed or uncontrolled high blood pressure, difficulty in accessing health services of quality, insufficient investments in the prevention of risk factors, air pollution and unhealthy lifestyle.

Furthermore, the high prevalence of acute infectious diseases that still affect poorer countries creates an overload on the health system that makes it difficult to provide adequate assistance to patients with chronic diseases that increase the risk of a stroke because the system is not always able to provide care. patients with both types of illnesses.

Neurologist at Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz, Leandro Gama also remembers that, throughout the world and also in Brazil, the accelerated aging of the population also increases the chance of stroke. “The older the population, the greater the risk. As life expectancy is increasing, we see an increase in the number of strokes”, says the specialist, who highlights that advanced age combined with an increase in risk factors worsens the scenario.

Main risk factors for stroke

Experts explain that around 80% of strokes are of the ischemic type, characterized by obstruction of blood circulation in brain arteries. The other 20% are of the hemorrhagic type, when a blood vessel ruptures.

Especially for ischemic stroke, there are clear risk factors that, if controlled, greatly reduce the risk of the problem:

– High pressure

– Diabetes

– High cholesterol

– Obesity

– Unhealthy diet

– Sedentary lifestyle

– Smoking

“The main way to reduce the risk is strict control of factors, with regular check-ups to control blood pressure, diabetes; avoid smoking and a sedentary lifestyle, and this is where the issue of physical activity comes in, which is one of the main ways to avoid stroke, both aerobics and weight training”, says Gama.

In the study, experts also highlight the need for public policies in four pillars: monitoring, prevention, urgent and emergency care and rehabilitation for patients with sequelae.

In the field of prevention, in addition to recommendations for self-care and raising individuals’ awareness of risk factors, researchers highlight the importance of government measures to curb the increase in risk factors. Among them is higher taxation of unhealthy food products, such as salt, alcohol, sugary drinks, trans fats, etc.

“One of the most common problems in implementing stroke prevention and care recommendations is a lack of funding. […] Such taxation would not only reduce the consumption of these products – and therefore lead to a reduction in stroke and other important non-communicable diseases – but would also generate large enough revenue to finance programs and services to prevent stroke and other serious diseases”, said, in a press release, Valery L. Feigin, professor at the Auckland University of Technology, New Zealand, and co-chairman of the committee that authored the study.

In Brazil, according to data from the Ministry of Health available on the Datasus portal, the number of deaths from stroke reached 106,900 last year, an increase of 6% compared to the 100,200 deaths recorded ten years earlier, in 2012.

Stroke signs and symptoms

According to the Brazilian Stroke Society, the main signs and symptoms of a stroke, which require immediate help, are:

– Weakness or tingling in the face, arm or leg, especially on one side of the body

– “Crooked mouth” when speaking

– Mental confusion, altered speech or “slurred speech”

– Change in vision, with blurring or double vision, in one or both eyes

– Sudden change in balance or coordination / dizziness or unsteadiness when walking

– Very severe, sudden headache, with no history of previous pain

If you identify the symptoms above, look for a hospital immediately because quick intervention is essential to save the patient and avoid sequelae.

In the case of ischemic stroke, the most common, reperfusion treatment is performed, which, with the use of anticoagulant medications or catheterization, can dissolve the clot formed in the cerebral vessels, normalizing circulation and preventing the death of neuronal cells. . The chances of success, however, are greater when the intervention is carried out within four hours of the problem starting.