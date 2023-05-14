L’stroke is a leading cause of death and disability in the United States with nearly 800,000 cases diagnosed each year: “The i. it can occur at virtually any age, depending on the underlying circumstances,” says Dr. David Miller of the Mayo Clinic’s Comprehensive Stroke Center in Florida. Stroke: here’s how to reduce the risk of being affected

Stroke results from a blocked or torn blood vessel that reduces blood flow to the brain. Signs include difficulty speaking; move an arm or leg to one side of the body; and facial asymmetry, such as falling: “There are several things you can do to reduce your risk of i. Probably thing No. 1 is to check blood pressure,” says Dr. Miller.

It is important to know know how to lower blood pressure if it is too high. If you smoke, stop. And take steps to improve your heart health, like exercising regularly and eating a diet that’s low in saturated fat and high in fruits and vegetables.

“Maintain the vessels that supply blood to your heart and lungs to supply blood to your very healthy and very happy brain,” says Dr. Miller.

A new study finds that sleep problems can increase the risk of i. someone’s. Sleep problems can include not enough sleep (less than five hours), too much sleep (more than nine hours), poor quality sleep, difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep, prolonged napping, and snoring and cessation of breathing.

Dr. Stephen English, a vascular neurologist at the Mayo Clinic, explains why poor sleep can be linked to i. Sleep is something people spend about a third of their lives and for good reason: “It’s so restorative to brain health,” Dr. English explains. “Adequate sleep helps ensure that our blood vessels and brain cells are healthy and vital for years to come.”

Tossing and turning at night can have consequences, including increased risk of i.: "When people have sleep-related disorders, such as sleep apnea, they sleep less or get poor quality sleep. And this leads to a reduction in the flow of oxygen and blood to the brain. And this may reduce or make changes to the brain over time leading to an increased risk of stroke or cognitive impairment from vascular disorders in the brain," says Dr. English. She says it's important to recognize that sleep hygiene, along with diet and exercise, is a modifiable risk, and it's never too late to make changes to reduce your risk: our health, we contribute greatly to ensuring our blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol – these are the risk factors. If we can change them, we can really reduce our risk in the long run," says Dr. English.

May is Stroke Awareness Month and Dr English says it’s important to know the signs someone might have an i. and requires an emergency evaluation. He uses the acronym FAST to help remember warning signs.

Face. Does the face droop to one side when the person tries to smile?

Arm. Is one arm lower when the person tries to raise both arms?

Speech. Can the person repeat a simple sentence? Is the speech slurred or difficult to understand?

Time. During a stroke, every minute counts. If you see any of these signs, call 911 or your local emergency.

Other signs and symptoms of a stroke, which come on suddenly, include:

Weakness or numbness on one side of the body, including the face, arm or leg.

Dullness, blurring, or loss of vision, especially in one eye. Or sudden double vision.

Sudden, severe headache with no clear cause.

Unexplained dizziness, unsteadiness or sudden fall. Especially if the dizziness is accompanied by any of the other signs or symptoms.

A stroke occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is cut off or reduced, preventing the brain tissue from getting oxygen and nutrients. Brain cells begin to die within minutes.

An i. it is a medical emergency and prompt treatment is crucial. Early action can reduce brain damage and other complications. If you or someone you know is experiencing an i., you should call 911 and seek emergency medical help right away.

Age: People 55 and older have a higher risk of stroke than younger people.

Race or ethnicity: African-American and Hispanic people have a higher risk of stroke than people of other races or ethnicities.

Gender: Men have a higher risk of stroke than women. Women are usually older when they have a stroke, and yet are more likely to die of stroke than men.

Hormones: Using birth control pills or hormone therapies that include estrogen increases your risk.

Potentially treatable stroke risk factors include lifestyle and medical factors.

Lifestyle risk factors include:

Being overweight or obese

Heavy or binge drinking

Use of illegal drugs, such as cocaine and methamphetamines

Medical risk factors include:

Cigarette smoking or exposure to secondhand smoke

Obstructive sleep apnea

Cardiovascular disease, including heart failure, heart defects, heart infection, or an irregular heart rhythm

Personal or family history of stroke, heart attack or transient ischemic attack

An i. it can cause temporary or permanent disabilities, depending on how long the brain lacks blood flow and which part is affected. Complications can include paralysis or loss of muscle movement, difficulty speaking or swallowing, memory loss or difficulty thinking, emotional problems, pain, and changes in behavior and ability to care for yourself.

Rehabilitation after stroke is an important part of recovery after i. There are many approaches to rehabilitating i. Your rehabilitation plan will depend on which body part or type of ability your i.

Getting a flu shot can offer an added benefit. A recent study published in stroke a journal of the American Heart Association, suggests that flu vaccination could reduce the chances of stroke among adults, especially people under 45.

Dr. Gyanendra Kumar, a Mayo Clinic neurologist not involved in the study, says it has long been known that respiratory infections increase the risk of stroke in the days following infection.

Flu symptoms can come on suddenly, including cough, sore throat, fatigue, and sometimes fever.

“Respiratory infections, in the first three days after the onset of infection, increase the risk of i.”, says Dr. Kumar.

There are several theories as to why getting the flu might increase your chances of stroke.

“Some of these are an increased hypercoagulable state, a transitional period in which you have an increased predisposition to form clots,” says Dr. Kumar.

When clots form, they can block blood flow to the brain.

There are two broad subtypes of stroke: the ischemic type, which is the type of i. coagulant, and the type of stroke hemorrhagic or bloody. The vast majority of i., almost 90%, are ischemic strokes,” he explains.

An i. it is a medical emergency. That’s why risk reduction is so essential, and the flu shot could be another tool.