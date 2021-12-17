In sport it is common to have pathologies to the adductors. Footballers often suffer from groin pain. Tennis players frequently stretch adductors. Runners also run into these problems. Especially those who practice between And running on large gradients, in rural ei hedges. However, all sports that include running, kicks with cutting and twisting movements and sudden changes of direction put the adductors at risk.

How are adductors made? –

As the name suggests Adductors they are a group of muscles positioned inside the femur, between the pelvis and the knee whose contraction allows the leg to be brought medially (inwards). They consist of type I fibers, slow, postural and with aerobic metabolism. Muscles are part of it Great Adductor, Short adductor , Long adductor, Pettineo And Gracile. The movement par excellence they create is adduction but the more posterior fibers facilitate hip extension; the more anterior fibers, on the other hand, assist in hip flexion. The great adductor collaborates in the internal rotation of the hip thus becoming a fundamental stabilizer of the pelvis during running. They also support external rotation of the femur during walking.

What function do adductors have in running? –

During the stroke the adductors stabilize the femurs on the pelvis, checking their position during the swing and support. In the monopodalic phase they control theequilibrium and stabilize the pace. The adductor longus and the great adductor recover the femur in the aerial flexion phase, stabilizing it, preventing it from opening outwards, and helping the flexors to bring the leg forward. The Gracilis, being bi-articular and inserting itself on the internal tibia just below the knee, helps stabilize the knee throughout the support of the leg.

What are the symptoms and causes of an adductor problem? –

The ache is the pivotal symptom. Located in the groin, in the upper and inner part of the thigh, it can be perceived during the race, tendentially uphill or downhill and in changes of direction. Sometimes there is joint pain in the knee internally. Or after the race or the next morning. Characteristic is pain during abdominal contraction and while coughing or sneezing. Often we notice a swelling especially on the muscular bellies which are painful on palpation.

The major ones causes of adductor problems are:

° Weak buttocks

° Overstriding and heel attachment

° Short and inflexible adductors

° Overtraining and little rest

° Biomechanics of incorrect running

° Run without first doing a good specific warm-up for running

What types of injuries can adductors suffer? –

Adductors can suffer from different types of injuries. There tendinopathy affecting the insertional and muscle-tendon component of the adductor; often due to an overuse of the structures. The muscle injuries such as tears and strains. The much cited, in the sports field, Pubalgia. The Entrapment syndromes of nerves and vessels from the adductor compartment that cause varied and long-term symptoms.

Together with Fisiorunning we will specifically evaluate and in the coming weeks the pathologies occurring in the Adductors. Do not miss

PREVIOUS EPISODES: