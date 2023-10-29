Stroke affects over 12 million people worldwide every year, but up to 9 out of 10 cases could be avoided correcting the main risk factors thanks to adequate lifestyles, correct and balanced nutrition, controllingor blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar and atrial fibrillation as well as limiting alcohol consumption. In our country thebrain stroke represents the third cause of death after cardiovascular diseases and neoplasms: almost 100 thousand Italians are affected every year and half of the survivors are left with disability problems, even significant ones. According to the estimate of World Stroke Organization- Lancet Neurology Commission by 2050if nothing is done to change course, they will register 9.7 million deaths from stroke, especially in low- and middle-income countries, 50% more than in 2020, with annual costs associated with the disease expected to be around $2.3 trillion. When stroke strikes, every minute is precious. Recognize symptoms early and immediately call for help to be taken to a specialized center (Unit Stroke: HERE IS THE LIST) can save lives or prevent serious disabilities.