AA year and a half after the scandal in the leadership of the Baden-Württemberg police, Interior Minister Thomas Strobl (CDU) is abolishing the position of “Police Inspector”. The State Police Headquarters will in future consist of the State Police Director for the protection police, the State Criminal Investigation Director, a management staff for quality management and – as before – the State Police President.

On Friday, the Stuttgart Regional Court acquitted the former police inspector of the charge of sexual assault. The 50-year-old officer was suspected of having forced a 32-year-old policewoman who had applied for higher service to perform a sexual act in front of a pub in autumn 2021. The court was of the opinion that the coercion was not sufficiently provable.

Strobl left the state police chief Stefanie Hinz, who was also involved in the affair, in office. She had led the investigation into the alleged sexual assault and failed to confiscate the accused inspector’s private mobile phone to preserve evidence; the accused had destroyed it.

As part of the structural reform, Strobl appointed the former Ministerial Director of the Ministry of Finance and former policeman Jörg Krauss (Greens) to head the new “Leadership and Value Culture” department. With this, Strobl is trying to appease the Green coalition partner. The criticism of Strobl from the ranks of the Greens had become louder in the past few weeks.

The staff unit is responsible for the entire internal administration. Strobl also wants to realign the assessment procedures and strategic personnel development. A trusted lawyer is also to be deployed to combat sexism, extremism, anti-Semitism and racism. A new service agreement is to be concluded with all police officers and employees with the aim of preventing sexual harassment.