Arkady Strugatsky was born 95 years ago, the main, along with his brother Boris, a Russian science fiction writer of all times, the author (or rather, of course, co-author) of “Roadside Picnic”, “It’s Hard to Be God”, “Inhabited Island”, “Monday Starts on Saturday” … As a former officer of the Soviet Army and a translator from Japanese, he forever changed a whole genre of Russian literature – in the material of Izvestia …

War is like war

The question of the distribution of responsibilities in literary duets has always intrigued and will intrigue fans. Usually writers laugh it off (the classic “Like the Goncourt brothers, Edmond runs around the editions, and Jules guards the manuscript so that his acquaintances do not steal it”), but in the case of the Strugatskys, this is not the case. In the late 1990s, Boris Strugatsky wrote Comments on the past, a detailed autobiography of their creative union. The role of the older brother is written almost in the first paragraph. “ If it were not for the fantastic energy of AN, if not for his desperate desire to break out, break through, ah, there would never have been the Strugatsky brothers “.

Arkady Strugatsky was born far from his brother Leningrad, in Batumi, where his father, a journalist, edited a local newspaper … However, the Strugatsky family moved to St. Petersburg a year later. My father changed many occupations: he was a petty party official, worked in the Russian Museum and in the Public Library. Mother, on the contrary, worked all her life as a teacher of the Russian language.

When the war and the blockade began, the family was divided: a sick Boris and his mother remained in the besieged city, Arkady and his father were evacuated. They arrived, however, only as far as Vologda, where the 17-year-old son buried his parent in a mass grave.

The life of the Strugatsky brothers, according to the same “Commentary”, “was not at all replete (…) with either exciting adventures, or mysterious events, or socially significant actions.” Here there is more modesty of the author than of historical truth (BN itself, as you know, was not far from dissident circles in Leningrad).

Arkady Strugatsky, at the age of 18, took out his brother and mother from besieged Leningrad, and soon entered a military school. However, he did not have to fight – immediately after college he was sent to the Institute of Military Translators, to learn Japanese. Someone else’s will, which decided his future for the young man, turned out to be weaker than the will of the man himself – Strugatsky served in the army for more than 10 years, but chose a completely different path.

However, the Japanese language played a huge role in the writer’s life, immersing him in a culture that was unfamiliar to the then Soviet layman, saturating it with allusions and cultural codes and ultimately having a significant impact not only on a man named Arkady Strugatsky, but on the writers of the “Strugatsky brothers”.

“Down with the Julesvernism”

He began writing science fiction while still in school (a completely ordinary thing), but the first conscious literary experiences coincided with dismissal from the army and a life crossroads … In 1956, Strugatsky made his debut with The Ashes of a Bikini, an anti-American alarmist propaganda piece, co-authored, but not with his brother, but with an army colleague. The writer Arkady Strugatsky appeared at the same moment as the writer Boris Strugatsky: the natural human closeness of the brothers (despite the eight-year age difference) grew into an ideal creative alliance.

This path was not rough. Here is how Boris Strugatsky describes the process of completing their first story, The Land of Crimson Clouds: “By December, nothing was ready. The Academy of Sciences brought with it a draft of the second part, got acquainted with the pitiful fruits of the BN’s activity and said: “So. Here is the typewriter, here is the paper, sit down and write the third part. And I will lie on this couch and read Port Arthur. I’m on vacation”.

Of course, the chemistry of creativity is a secret, but it would not be a stretch to assume that in the Strugatskys’ union, the elder brother, at least because of his age, was a moral leader and ideologist. He, of course, did not teach the younger one to write – their literary experience quickly became equal. But it was Arkady Strugatsky who was the first to understand that if they really want to “break out, break through, ah,” then the last thing they need to do for this is to become normal good science fiction writers.

He formulates the credo of the Strugatsky writers back in 1959: “Our works should be entertaining, not only and not so much in their idea – even if the idea has been sucked by fools ten times before – but in a) the breadth and ease of presentation of scientific material; “Down with Zhulvernovshchina”, we must look for very precise, short, clever formulations designed for a developed student of the tenth grade; b) according to the good language of the author and the diverse language of the heroes; c) by the reasonable courage of introducing into the narrative the assumptions “on the verge of the possible” in the field of nature and technology and by the strictest realism in the actions and behavior of the heroes; d) by a bold, bold and once again bold appeal to any genres that seem acceptable in the course of the story for a better depiction of a particular situation. Not to be afraid of light sentimentality in one place, rude adventurism in another, a little philosophizing in the third, amorous shamelessness in the fourth, etc. Such a mixture of genres should give things an even greater flavor of the extraordinary. Isn’t the extraordinary our main theme? “

It seems that everything is obvious to the point of banality – but try such coined definitions.

Other literature

I think it is not worth recalling what the Strugatsky brothers wrote and what glory they eventually gained. Their books – most in any case – are not outdated either morally, technically or creatively, they are still being reprinted, sold out and filmed. …

Becoming a professional writer in the early 1960s (before that he worked as an editor – including in “Detgiz”, in which the Strugatskys were published; not a bad managerial move, in modern terms), Arkady Strugatsky lived an outwardly boring life of a popular Soviet writer. Once a year – a congress with his brother to the house of creativity in Komarovo, persistent, hard work on the next novel, then even more difficult and persistent work on its promotion in the publishing house.

But there was also an active social life – albeit within the framework of its own workshop … Sixties by conviction, he was acutely worried about the inertia and stupidity of his time. When, at the next writers’ meeting, the science fiction writer Alexander Kazantsev, a man treated kindly by the authorities and so devoted to it that he was often carried in front of a steam locomotive, called one of his colleagues a fascist, Strugatsky did not remain silent for a second. “With all due respect to Alexander Petrovich, I strongly protest. You can love and not love Altova, I don’t really love him myself, but think about what you are saying. Altov is a fascist! This is a label, it is stenographed, we are not sitting in a pub, God knows what, this is simply dishonorable! “

Of course, it didn’t come close to looking like an impeccably smooth career. It was difficult to write, sometimes painful. The inequality of the entire legacy of the Strugatskys is no longer a serious matter for a long time. There is also a purist point of view that limits the golden age of their prose to just one decade, from The Return (1961) to Roadside Picnic (1972). Let’s leave these discussions to fans and literary scholars.