Striscia la Notizia launches the poll: should Bonelli and Fratoianni resign?

By now the journalism Of investigation in Italy it is identified almost exclusively with the meritorious work of “Strip there News” (Channel 5, Antonio Ricci) and the “hyenas” (Italy 1, Davide Parenti), assisted by Dagospy that “castigat laughing mores”. The two broadcasts of Mediaset are always more seen by the Italians as a way of obtain certain justice quickly and without expense and for this they are all grateful to the authors.

Yesterday, for example, on the site of “Striscia la Notizia”, ​​a survey appeared colorful titled “Do you think Fratoianni and Bonelli should resign?”. The answer was plebiscitary with 97% of “yes” and only 3% of no, moreover probable effect of the parentage around Christmas. Striscia has particularly dealt with the story to which you have dedicated many episodes. We also talked about it a few days ago on Business. The legendary “Pinuccio”, aka Alessio Giannone, the correspondent from “old Bari”, stalked the Soumahoro’s by following them, chasing them and asking them all those awkward questions that other journalists can’t or won’t ask.

We deliberately do not enter into the merits of Soumahoroneide which has been in continuous and exponential daily evolution for months. A phenomenon that should interest the recent Nobel Prize in Physics Giorgio Parisi because such an information flow had never been seen but not due to media frenzy, as the “friends of the jaguar” want to imply, but precisely because there is everything and more.

