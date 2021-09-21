Change on the counter of Striscia la Notizia, Shaila and Mikaela greet, Giulia and Talisa arrive. The two new showgirls, like the previous ones, know how to move, they also studied in the school of Amici, of Maria De Filippi. Clear ideas for the two girls who can’t wait to get started with their breathtaking cuts …

The blackberry, Giulia Pelagatti, and the blonde: Talisa Ravagnani. The first describes herself as sunny, determined and empathetic, while the second describes herself as creative, determined and adventurous. Both come from the school of Friends from Maria De Filippi. Giulia attended her in the 2016-2017 edition but was unable to access the Evening, the most important phase of the talent show where, however, she had a flirtation with the singer Riki. Talisa participated in Amici in the 2019-2020 season: love for her colleague blossomed in the rehearsal room Javier but the relationship ended with the end of the broadcast.

In short, Antonio Ricci has chosen two friends to replace Shaila and Mikaela. A nice advantage for Talisa who has no doubts on Tv Sorrisi e Canzoni:

“I think life made me meet her because we could only be friends. At first glance we were already sisters! We also fought a lot, but they are those quarrels you come out of knowing that there is a bond of friendship that will always last. We balance well, and look where we have come! “

Giulia and Talisa have a model of Velina to follow …

There is a “historical” Vellum that could be inspired by today Giulia Pelagatti And Talisa Ravagnani? Undoubtedly yes. From arrears to arrears for Giulia it cannot be anything other than Federica Nargi. Her cheerfulness has always struck her.

“I was little, I didn’t dance yet, but when I saw her stacchetti something came to me that I couldn’t define except as harmony. In his eyes and in those of Costanza Caracciolo I saw the fun, the energy ”.

But even Talisa surprisingly does not choose blondes but two beautiful brunettes as an example to follow:

“Elisabetta Canaliyes, of course: beautiful and very good. And then Federica Nargi. I saw her as a child and I was enchanted by this energy with which she launched into everything she did ”.

Last question of the historical television weekly: What advice does he give Shaila And Mikaela: