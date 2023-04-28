Striscia la Notizia, change one of the tissue papers: why isn’t Cosmary Fasanelli there?

Why is the tissue of Striscia la Notizia, Cosmary Fasanelli, not here tonight? Several fans of the satirical broadcast tonight, April 28, 2023, may be wondering. In fact, the dancer, as the satirical news of Canale 5 communicated, will not be present in the next few days. The reason for the absence of the former student of Amici di Maria De Filippi is to be linked to an indisposition, but Antonio Ricci’s program did not add any other details on the matter. We don’t even know how many episodes Cosmary will miss.

In its place, together with the blonde Anastasia Ronca, Marcia (Marcia Thereza Araujo Barros) will dance. In reality, she is not a foreign face to the loyal public of Striscia. The girl is 24 years old and is an Italian-Brazilian model, in fact she made her debut on television at Paperissima Sprint, another historic variety by Antonio Ricci. Furthermore, she covered the role of tissue on December 2, 2022. Finally, in the note of the satirical news it was underlined that Cosmary is fine and, waiting to return to the counter, she will follow the program from home. She made her debut in Striscia in December 2022. Also on that occasion she replaced Amici’s former pupil, doing the “velina for a day”.

Streaming and TV

We have seen why Cosmary Fasanelli is not on Striscia la Notizia tonight, but where to see the program on TV and live streaming? The satirical news is broadcast from Monday to Friday immediately after Tg5 on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform.