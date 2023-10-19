“Giambrunasca’s journalism: one thinks and one hits a hundred”. The Rete 4 host therefore ends up in the crosshairs of double friendly fire: that of Canale 5, the Mediaset flagship of the Berlusconi family.

“Striscia la notizia” dedicated an entire report to mock the prime minister’s gaffeur comrade. First his repeated slips are shown live, then some embarrassing ones off-air from the program “Diario del giorno”: the swear words with which Giambruno addresses the programme’s authors about his quiff (“what the f… do you want?”) but also compliments to a colleague in the studio (who appears very uncomfortable): “Why didn’t I meet you before?” Giambruno, Meloni’s partner since 2015, asks her.

The satirical news report puts the most embarrassing sentences in sequence, starting from the one on violence against women (“if you get drunk then you’ll find the wolf”) and the one on climate variations (if it’s hot “it’s not great news ”, even if the values ​​are record-breaking). Then the outlanders arrive.

In the first part, Giambruno wanders around the studio, insulting those who work with him, even if jokingly. In particular he focuses on his hairstyle and the criticism he received for his bizarre haircuts: “But don’t let them bother me… with the quiff, since I have hair… I’m 42 years old and everyone in here is bald… ” attacks the host. The off-screen voice of Striscia mocks him by talking about the “prototype of an Italian conductor” and “the language and movements that make him a refined animal”. “But don’t bother me… – continues Giambruno – here there are people who swear on the air, you go and look at the hair”. Not only that: then, after a “tidy up” of his private parts, he turns defiantly to a person (a certain “Savoia”) who is not in the picture: “What the f… excuse me?”.

“And how are we on testosterone?” asks the narrator. In fact, in the off-air broadcast we see Giambruno approaching a colleague who is positioned at the studio monitor: “For me the only opinion that matters is Viviana’s”, adds the host. At that point the praise begins: “Then look at the beauty of this estoril blue” says Giambruno referring to his colleague’s dress. She replies that it’s actually “China blue”, but he doesn’t agree: “No, it’s called Estoril blue, China blue is something… it’s annoying to me… China. Her name is Blu estoril, a cultured woman like you. Blue China no, it doesn’t suit you: you are superior.”

Giambruno then continues by asking his colleague how things are going: “I was sorry to see you a bit like this yesterday,” he explains, stroking her hair. He expands the explanation on the colors of the dress to those present (“China blue is something, Estoril blue is a slightly higher level”) and finally he talks to his colleague Viviana, who appears more and more uncomfortable: “You are a woman of a intelligence…but why didn’t I meet you before? It’s incredible”.