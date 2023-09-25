These are the words of the presenter: “We are sure it is for me”

Over the last few hours the name of Ilary Blasi has once again ended up in the eye of the storm and is occupying ample space in the pages of the main crime newspapers. The reason? Immediately after receiving the golden tapir of Strip the Newsthe presenter ofIsland of the Famous he threw a dig that didn’t go unnoticed.

In these hours Valerio Staffellihistoric correspondent of Strip the Newsvisited Ilary Blasi to give her the golden tapir. The reason concerns one of the most talked about gossip these days. A few days ago, in fact, the presenter went to the Tre Fontane stadium to watch her son’s match Christian.

Francesco Totti and Noemi Bocchi were also present at the event and were caught when her friend showed the couple an Instagram story shared by her Hilary. Needless to say, the images went viral and went around the web.

After receiving the tapir, the presenter of theIsland of the Famous shared an Instagram Story where he couldn’t help but throw one dig certainly did not go unnoticed. These were the words of Francesco Totti’s ex-wife:

Good morning, I’m in the company of a special friend. Here it is, fresh like me, Valerio Staffelli the tapir brought it to me. Even if I have a doubt: Valerio, are you sure it was for me? I have some doubts.

Many have seen Ilary Blasi’s words as real dig addressed to Francesco Bocchi and his partner Noemi Bocchi. According to the presenter, therefore, Valerio Staffelli should have delivered the golden tapir not to her but to her ex-husband and her partner. We just have to wait for tonight’s episode to find out how the delivery of the golden tapir to Ilary Blasi went.