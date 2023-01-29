UpdateFor Ingeborg de Lange, the demonstration on the A12 near The Hague on Saturday ended in a disappointment. Her plan – along with six others – to demonstrate virtually naked, failed completely. “We were arrested even before the A12.” To make matters worse, the teacher is also threatened and therefore she will not work on Monday.

The latter was decided in consultation with the director of the school where she works in Amsterdam, says De Lange at the end of the afternoon on Sunday. ,,I was called by the director that I am not allowed to come on Monday because of serious threats to my address. It is safer if I stay at home, after consultation with the management and the police. We are not only criminalized, but also threatened!”

Large block of concrete

The days before the big demo of climate action group Extinction Rebellion on the A12, Ingeborg de Lange announced that she would demonstrate naked. Well, almost naked. "The intention was a kind of striptease act," De Lange said earlier on Sunday, when she did not know anything about threats. ,,We went there with a van, with a large block of concrete in it, with those holes in it that you can chain yourself to. That is what a number of activists would do: quickly unload and chain them up. And then the seven of us would do a striptease act on a kind of platform, like 'de Gaspumps'. No, not completely naked, that is too confrontational with children. But we would go down to the underwear and then take a banner out of our underpants with a message on it to stop billions in fossil fuel subsidies, "says the 50-year-old activist who has demonstrated naked before, such as in natural history museum Naturalis.

“We’ve got them,” the officers shouted

Unfortunately, yesterday’s action finally failed. Where many hundreds of activists managed to reach the A12, the striptease crew did not succeed. “We were stopped before 12 noon. Those officers shouted triumphantly ‘we have them’ – then you feel like a wanted criminal. At first they wanted to let our van continue, but when they saw that concrete block… We were even told that we could get six years in prison for vandalism if we went that far.”

In her own words, De Lange then sat alone for ten hours in a cramped mini cell in a blinded detainee van instead of swaying lightly on the A12. "I was stuck with music and doors slamming all the time, a kind of torture," she wrote to a friend last night. After many 'boring and tough' hours, she was finally allowed to go home to fall into bed exhausted. "One of us was even detained for a long time because he wanted to remain anonymous."

Tall Hendrik is disappointed, but no less combative. “I’ll be there next time. We’ll just keep going.”

Incidentally, another woman was photographed half-naked (by bystanders and also by a photographer), who had already been put in a city bus deployed by the police to be taken away. She changed clothes in the bus, but that was not Ingeborg de Lange. “I’ve heard that too, but I don’t know that lady.”

Lawyer Ficq also arrested: ‘Choice made to walk along’

Top lawyer Bénédicte Ficq was also arrested on Saturday, not as a member of Ingeborg de Lange’s group, just to be clear. “You were given the choice: to go along or to be carried along. I made the choice to walk along. I was then detained from 2.15 pm to 6.30 pm,” says the lawyer who is currently fighting a legal battle against the steel factory Tata Steel, which is often accused of heavy pollution. “Partly because of my work, I have become increasingly aware of the damage that such large companies cause.”

Although she was there in a purely personal capacity, Ficq received questions from many fellow activists about their rights. "People will cling to you for that. So you are also giving advice. Incidentally, I thought, except for the rather heavy-handed removal of one demonstrator, that the police generally handled it nicely."



Two more anonymous activists released After the climate action on the Utrechtsebaan (A12) in The Hague, two more people were detained, the police announced on Sunday. They were released late Sunday afternoon. A total of 768 people were arrested on Saturday. The demonstrators who were still detained did not want to reveal their identities, according to the police. Hundreds of climate activists walked onto the A12 in The Hague around noon on Saturday to form a blockade. They protested the government’s handling of subsidies for fossil energy producers. Activists who did not heed a police call to leave were detained. According to Extinction Rebellion, the next demonstration on the A12 is already being planned. The date will be announced by the climate action group later.

