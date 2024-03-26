AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 03/26/2024 – 17:45

Strippers in the northwestern United States have won labor protections after the governor of Washington state signed a bill of rights aimed at protecting the adult entertainment sector.

The legislation, enacted by Jay Inslee, is one of the most advanced in the United States and establishes safety and pay standards.

“Strippers are workers and should have the same rights and protections as other labor groups,” said State Senator Rebecca Saldana, who supported the bill.

“If a legal establishment in Washington hires them, they deserve the protections that any other worker is guaranteed, including protection from exploitation, trafficking and abuse.”

The law requires the presence of panic buttons in areas where dancers are alone with customers and that clubs have trained personnel to deal with safety issues.

It also sets requirements to limit the amount of money a club charges strippers, many of whom are self-employed.

The law also allows the sale of alcohol in clubs, which adds significant income that can help establishments adapt economically to the new measures.

The legislation was drafted with input from the activist group Strippers Are Workers.

“For five years, we organized and reached consensus with dancers to develop a law that would address issues related to the adult entertainment industry in Washington and that would provide greater employment rights and protections for dancers,” the group said before enactment.

“Dancers deserve for their work to be equal, safe and without stigmatization,” he added.

Strippers in New Zealand protested to Congress in January calling for better labor rights and reforms in the adult entertainment industry.

In Los Angeles, strippers at a bar voted last year to unionize to win greater protections against what they considered exploitative practices.