The Smoking Gun: a stripper in the US threw a wad of money at her ex-boyfriend and got on trial

A stripper in Clearwater, Florida, has been charged with domestic violence after hitting her ex-boyfriend in the head with a large wad of money. About it informs The Smoking Gun.

According to investigators, 29-year-old Tyra Miller and 34-year-old victim worked together at the Baby Dolls strip club. The couple dated for six months, but broke up a week before the incident.

According to court documents, the victim, who worked as a security guard at the club, tried to walk across the stage to talk to an ex-girlfriend. However, Miller grabbed a wad of money, threw it at the guard’s head, and hit him in the back of the head. The size of the pack and the value of the banknotes are not specified.

Miller was also charged with breaking a man’s phone.

The woman was released from prison without bail. The court forbade her to communicate with her ex-partner. At the same time, the judge ruled that she could continue working in the Baby Dolls. Miller has previously been convicted of reckless driving, possession of marijuana and driving without a driver’s license.

