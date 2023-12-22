The poet Modab Abu Toha Like the vast majority of Gazans, had to flee Israeli bombardments in recent weeks. In conversation with editor-in-chief David Remnick by The New Yorker Abu Toha tells how he, his wife and children, joined a stream of fleeing Palestinians on a donkey cart, while Israeli soldiers held them at gunpoint. How he was picked out of the crowd, made to strip naked, taken in for interrogation and kicked, punched and accused of being a Hamas terrorist. His defense that he is a teacher in Gaza and has studied in America was to no avail. The next day he was allowed to go again. “Nobody cares about our safety.”

