carlos rodriguez He has not been able to establish himself with the Cruz Azul Football Club, despite having had a good first season when he arrived at La Noria. However, the Mexican midfielder has been dragged down by the crisis that the sky blue team is going through in recent tournaments, which has prevented him from showing off.
In the present transfer market, the Mexican national team has sounded to leave the Machine, since there was talk of a possible return to Rayados and an offer from Europe, specifically, from Panathinaikos. So prior to the duel against his former team, Rodriguez He revealed his desire to go to Europe, he even confirmed that there was a formal offer, but apparently it did not meet the expectations of the celestial board.
“Europe, well, it’s a dream that I have and I hope to be able to fulfill it soon. Yes, an offer had already arrived, so, well, let’s hope that a better one can arrive and we can fulfill that”
– Carlos Rodriguez.
The cement board would be asking for around 8 million dollars for the 27-year-old, a fairly high number for the teams that have sought him out, however, Rodriguez He does not lose hope of being able to fulfill that dream.
“Yes, it has rung, I haven’t talked yet. I have said that I want to go to Europe and I am looking for that. We’ll see,” said the youth squad from the Gang.
