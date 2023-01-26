Tonight on Striscia la Notizia, on Canale 5, the very first images of the aggression suffered by Stefania Petyx in Campobello di Mazara, the last hideout of the Cosa Nostra boss Matteo Messina Denaro. The satirical news correspondent, on a mission to ask citizens for a selfie against the mafia, instead of receiving solidarity, was insulted, threatened and then almost run over by a moped. The full report tomorrow night on Striscia la Notizia (Channel 5, 8.35pm).