IT’S time to strip for action – in fact, to go The Full Monty.

A € 2 million production of the musical version of the British comedy is due to tour Spain in December.

This production – with a libretto by Terrence McNally and music by David Yazbek – is the Americanized version with the action transplanted from the UK’s Sheffield to the USA’s Buffalo.

The musical is set to tour Spain

It proved to be a massive hit on Broadway, and director David Ottone promises the Spanish production will be a lot of fun.

Rehearsals are due to start in May, with a tour so far planned to take in Madrid, Zaragoza, Santander, Bilbao, Almeria, Huelva, Valencia, Granada, Palma de Mallorca, Albacete, Alicante, Guadalajara, Murcia, Cadiz and Pamplona.

The musical tells the story of six unemployed Buffalo steelworkers, with little money and hardly any prospects, who decide to present a striptease act at a local venue after seeing their wives’ enthusiasm for a touring company of Chippendales.

Jealous and out of work, the men concoct a daring way to make some quick cash. As they prepare, they find themselves exposed not so much physically as emotionally. As they overcome fear, shyness and prejudice, the men discover that they are stronger as a group, and the strength they find in each other gives them courage.