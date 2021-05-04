After Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner raised 27 tweets to his account in which he compared himself with Joe Biden and criticized Mauricio Macri, the president of the PRO, Patricia Bullrich, responded with another thread of 13 posts.

“Madam Vice President: how good that you have pondered President Biden’s speech. Although better than pondering it would be to understand what he said and what his proposal is. First: America was built by the middle class and not by Wall Street,” he began the leader, in a 2×1 tweet fight.

Then the attack against the analysis of the former president began when he wrote that Biden spoke of “the same middle class that you destroy systematically years ago. “

“The middle class represents private employment, facilities, the payment of reasonable taxes, work in the field, production and especially education, “he continued.

Bullrich said that a middle class country is built “with work and not with plans“, and fired against Kirchnerism because” they have exploited the middle class with unpayable taxes, filling the country with public employees and hanging the entrepreneur and the professional “.

Then he ironized: “Good that you understand Biden’s proposal “, he dedicated to CFK, to highlight a theme that is a workhorse of his opposition speech: the role of the unions.

“Unions are a tool to support employment. And not to block it and extort money from companies. Can you imagine a collaborative unionism without extortion? Are you encouraged to implement it?“, asked the member of Together for Change.

The former Minister of Security interpreted that, while Biden refers to a great infrastructure plan with the construction of airports, ports, roads and many other works to generate jobs “here his government proposed the opposite: the expansion of airports has been stopped and some existing ones, such as El Palomar, have been closed “.

He also entrusted him that during his presidential term there were “unfinished roads” and “millions of dollars that ended up in the pocket of Lázaro Báez.” “Do you regret that?“, I ask.

At the end of the tweet thread, at the rate of one in two for Cristina, Bullrich spoke of the comparison of taxes between Argentina and the United States.

“You will have to lower them“, he warned the vice president, since – he said -” in Argentina almost 50% of GDP is paid, while in the US that means half“.

He also contributed statistics on the management of the government of Mauricio Macri – whom Kirchner had criticized in his thread. He gave an example “the pipe plan for clean water in schools.”

And he added: “in 2003, households with sewers in the suburbs were 41.3%. In 2006, 43.1%. At the beginning of 2016, 52% and at the end of 2018, 55.1%“.

27 tweets from Cristina

Cristina Kirchner had uploaded 27 tweets to your account in which he remembered the American Democratic leader who spoke for the 100 days of his government at the head of the White House. He did it this Monday, after analyzing the speech for almost a week.

The vice president compared her management with that proposed by Biden and equated the tax announcements of the US president with the so-called wealth tax that her son Máximo Kirchner promoted and was approved in Congress.

In the same way, it claimed as its own the public works plans and the union role, for which Bullrich crossed it in the networks.

Corruption in negotiations with Pfizer?

“The first explanation is that the Government has been concerned about the impunity for CFK and the persecution of Macri. They put the vaccines in the background, “said Bullrich, late this Monday night, invited in a program of TN.

Immediately afterwards, the president of the PRO fully in the versions that involve the frustrated negotiation between the Government and the Pfizer laboratory.

Bullrich showed no doubts when he maintained that between the sponsorship announcement and the failure of the negotiations “there was a black hand”.

Ginés González García and Alberto Fernández, in December 2019. Other times. Now Patricia Bullrich fires thick ammunition at the former minister for the negotiation with Pfizer.

“It was saying ‘no, we want Pfizer to have a national partner.’ Like AstraZeneca. A national partner. What does it give you? The possibility that neither Pfizer nor AstraZeneca give you that they are two companies that they will facilitate things. I’m not going to talk more than this because I’m convinced and I have information, “she outlined.

But he continued: “The national partner, Pfizer said he couldn’t give him. Do you know why? Because if he gave him a national partner I did not do the chain of speed I had to do for the millions of vaccines. “

“Faced with that, the contract was left on the desk of Ginés González García,” he said and pointed harshly at the former minister. have to give explanations sometime and began to lie, to say anything “.

“They said that the vaccine needed 80 degrees of cold, then 20 degrees and five days in a refrigerator … All a lie. They even said that they asked for continental ice. Everything for explain that there was no Argentine partner “He reloaded the Bullrich inks, with particular harshness.

And he finished: The Government decided prioritize something non-transparent to buying vaccines for Argentines “.

As he hinted, his theory of failed negotiation might have a judicial correlate and end in complaint.

