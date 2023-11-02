Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/11/2023 – 15:20

Workers at the first factory built by Ford who are on strike voted overwhelmingly in favor of the provisional agreement with the automaker. About 3,300 members of the United Auto Workers (UAW) union went on strike on September 15, following the expiration of their contract with Ford, and remained on the picket lines until October 25, when the union announced the tentative agreement.

About 81 percent of production workers at the Wayne, Mich., assembly plant voted to ratify the four-year, eight-month agreement, according to Facebook posts today. Two union leaders confirmed the veracity of the percentage, but neither wanted to be identified because the total votes were not released. Voting for Ford will continue until November 17th.

Local Stellantis union leaders are meeting in Detroit to get an explanation of the automaker’s tentative agreement from UAW President Shawn Fain and Vice President Rich Boyer. If they endorse the contract, Fain and Boyer will explain it to members in an online presentation Thursday evening. Local General Motors leaders will meet tomorrow, with another explanation of the contract in the evening.

Business with the three companies is generally the same, although there are some differences. All give workers 25% across-the-board pay raises, with 11% following ratification. With the payment of the cost of living, the increases will exceed 30% until the contracts end, on April 30, 2028.

Source: Associated Press.