You saw it happen with the VanMoof bicycles: the company went bankrupt and the prices for the electric bicycles plummeted. Because who wants a bicycle of which you are not sure whether parts will still be available? However, the bankruptcy of a company does not always mean the end of the brand’s popularity. Just look at Saab.

Last year, 444 Saabs came to the Netherlands. And this year the counter is already at 268 copies. Of course, these are not new cars, but imported models. It mainly concerns 9-3s and 9-5s, but occasionally also a 9-4X. With this, Saab dealers do better business than some new Chinese brands in the Netherlands. And honestly: a Saab also simply has more character.

It should not be called a coincidence that most copies are fifteen years or older: they fall within the youngtimer regulation in the Netherlands. The addition for these cars is calculated on the current value, which will not be very high. But it remains striking: there are plenty of other fifteen-year-old cars from brands that are still alive, so people consciously choose Saab.

And what about maintenance?

You don’t have to look far for a Saab specialist in most parts of the Netherlands, there are plenty of them. Only in the very north you may have to travel a little further, but they are used to that there. The company Hedin Parts (formerly Orio) makes new parts for Saabs even today, so you don’t have to worry about that either. In addition, a number of standard parts will be interchangeable with other General Motors cars.

Prices vary

You can have an old Saab 9-3 (model Rutte) from a few thousand euros, but you can make it a lot more expensive. A neat 9-3 Convertible from 2008 can easily cost almost 30,000 euros. There are 9-3 Sport Sedans with a turbo V6 for sale for more than 20,000 euros. You already have the 9-5 with the glasses for less than 10,000 euros. You can also buy a 9-7X in the young timer scheme for less than 7,000 euros. Pretty cool.