No, Nida is not an exclusive Muslim party. Nida is an “Islamic-inspired party”, founder Nourdin el Ouali (39) rapped new journalists on the fingers. A left-wing party for all kinds of voters that “breaks the boxes”, as stated in the party program.

But the local party from Rotterdam failed to break through on its own. The party got stuck in two council seats in its own city, and had one seat in Amsterdam, The Hague and Almere. A jump to national politics proved too far in March of this year: Nida failed to reach the electoral threshold with 33,834 votes.

On Tuesday, the news came that Nida will not participate in the local elections in March next year. After eight years, Nida stops as a political party to continue as an interest group. The party’s struggle for seats and self-preservation is thus at the expense of the higher struggle of the soul the press release.

It is a decision of the party board and the members, says Ercan Büyükçiftçi, councilor since 2018 in Rotterdam. The role of a small opposition party, the struggle to realize ideals, and the competition with newcomer Denk (4 seats), also caused the group “a lot of frustration”.

It is the end of a striking, innovative emancipation party. El Ouali was known as a sharp debater who eagerly attacked right-wing parties in the integration debate. Nida threw herself into the Rotterdam housing policy to attract higher incomes, poverty alleviation, the environment and the party’s desired farewell to Zwarte Piet.

El Ouali was named Best Politician of the Year in Rotterdam in 2015. In 2018 he lost the election as the best councilor in the Netherlands – despite having by far the most public votes. The week before, El Ouali had been discredited by an old tweet in which he had compared Israel to IS: enough to make the ‘Left Alliance’ of Nida, PvdA, GroenLinks and SP clap before the elections.

El Ouali has already retired from politics. He has been director of the Islamic umbrella organization SPIOR in the Rijnmond region since July.

The boards of Nida and Denk had talks about a merger a few weeks ago. But the Islamic-inspired Nida wanted to put more emphasis on Islam than Denk wanted. Büyükçiftçi believes that in order to break through the ‘anti-Islam discourse’, you must also dare to speak out about Islam as a political basis as a party. “And don’t watch all the time: could this also cost us some votes?”

Think can benefit

Party chairman Ejder Köse of Denk says that Nida did not want to merge with Denk. “We didn’t want to enter the identity struggle, they didn’t want to give up their identity.”

As in Rotterdam, as a newcomer to The Hague, Denk will be able to benefit from Nida’s departure. In The Hague, Nida is now one of three one-man factions with an Islamic constituency. One of them, the Islam Democrats, merges into Denk. The Party of Unity is also not participating in the municipal elections, foreman Arnoud van Doorn is leaving for Morocco.

In Amsterdam, Mourad Taimounti, the chairman of the Amsterdam faction of Denk, had just switched to Nida in March.