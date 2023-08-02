Striking Distancethe studio behind the survival horror The Callisto Protocolwould have done some staff cutsaccording to some reports.

As initially noted by Twitter/X user @Taleboules, some Striking Distance developers claimed on LinkedIn that yesterday, Tuesday, August 1, was their last day at the studio.

It’s not clear at the moment how many developers have been fired, but according to VGC’s research, the staff cuts are pertinent at least six people from the design and production teams, including associate producer Nora Falcon, production coordinator Sebastian Marlow, VFX artist Matt Christopherson, associate level designer Thomas Catalano, level design assistant Justin Fields and senior environment artist Matthew Smith .