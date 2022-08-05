Teuns already booked two stage victories in the Tour de France in his career, twice in a mountain stage. He was victorious in 2019 at La Planche des Belles Filles in the Vosges and last year in the Alps at Le Grand-Bornand. Last month, Teuns finished in nineteenth place in the Tour classification.

Bahrain Victorious had to deal with a police raid on the riders’ hotel in Copenhagen just before the Tour because of a doping investigation that has been running for more than a year. The team reports on Twitter that Teuns had no more games scheduled this year. He was therefore given permission to immediately switch to Israel – Premier Tech, the team of four-time Tour winner Chris Froome, among others.

“This team is on its way to becoming one of the top teams in the peloton,” says Teuns, who will participate in the Vuelta in two weeks working for Israel – Premier Tech. He will also ride the Italian autumn classics. See also Guedes says he sees Brazil out of global recession: “Don’t be scared”

#Striking #cycling #transfer #Dylan #Teuns #transfers #immediately #Bahrain #IsraelPremier #Tech