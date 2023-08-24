cardPieter Omtzigt seems to be broadening his voter base. While as a CDA member in 2021 he scored particularly well in the north and east, based on the current figures, he seems to be able to attract voters in other provinces as well. In terms of confidence, he is head and shoulders above everyone else. Although confidence in him is now lower in all provinces than shortly after his break with the CDA.
Martijn Klerks, Marcia Nieuwenhuis
Latest update:
08:29
