The Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management has just started calculating for Pay according to Use – more commonly referred to as road pricing. Minister Mark Harbers comes to the striking conclusion that it will not be the rural residents who will be more expensive, but the people who live in the cities. This reports The Gelderlander.

The mayor of Doetinchem is campaigning for a reduction in the kilometer rate for people from the countryside, because they are more dependent on the car and have to drive more kilometers. Public transport is also said to be insufficient in rural areas. ‘However, the figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics do not reflect this enormous dependence on the car’, writes The Gelderlander.

P10, a partnership of rural municipalities, does not doubt the figures of the study, but still wants a reduced rate for people outside the cities. ‘A flat tax can be unfavorable for the inhabitants of rural areas, because they often have no alternative to the car,’ says P10.

What will road pricing cost?

No final decision has yet been made about the exact details of Pay-as-You-Go. The rate and measurement methods have yet to be determined, but now that the cabinet is on its ass, it won’t be next week. Currently, calculations are based on 6.82 cents per kilometre. In any case, by 2030 we should all start road pricing.