We have once again turned up some nice Belgian license plates.

As we wrote earlier this week, personalized license plates are a great success in Belgium. Our southern neighbors have no fewer than 46,000 cars driving around with a self-made license plate. They have to be unique, so it is becoming increasingly difficult to come up with something nice for your license plate.

We have previously made a list of 11 nice Belgian license plates, but that was four years ago. We now have enough material to put together a new list. That's why we once again delved into the Autoblog Spots archives. These are some personalized license plates that caught our eye:

NO TESLA

Spotter: @alfapeter

Some people are proud that they have a Tesla, others are proud that they don't have a Tesla. This Porsche Taycan owner, for example. We are curious what will happen if he charges at a Tesla Supercharger with this license plate.

BYE

Spotter: @Maurice16

This Corvette C7 mainly wants to show its rear license plate: it says 'bye'. So friendly, of course, that this Corvette driver just says hello as he speeds past everyone.

AMAI

Spotter: @motorsportcentral

A personalized license plate with wow, it doesn't get more Belgian than that. With 46,000 license plates, this one had to be among them. The only real AMAI license plate is on an AMG GT Roadster.

HYPERCAR

Spotter: @rvspots

If you spend more than a million on a car, a personalized license plate of €1,000 can also be removed. The owner of this LaFerrari chose the apt description 'hypercar'.

FUCKING BITCH

Spotter: @hanse1one

Perhaps the most famous license plate in Belgium and the surrounding area: KUT-WIJF. It is also known which bitch is driving around with this license plate and why. Opposite HLN the owner told her that she had actually applied for the license plate as a joke and that she did not expect the application to actually be approved. Well.

LOL 911

Spotter: @toyotafortuner

There are cars that can make fun of a 911, but is a Range Rover one of those cars? The owner of this Range Rover thinks so, judging by his license plate. Or the license plate used to be on a 911 that he had a lot of fun with. That is also possible.

LIL BRO & BIG BRO

Spotter: @mathieus

A personalized license plate is nice, but it becomes even more fun if you have multiple cars with personalized license plates. Then you can, for example, do LIL BRO on one car and BIG BRO on the other. We just don't fully understand why these license plates are on two equally sized NSXs. Actually, the license plate LIL BRO should have been on a Honda CRX.

RIGHT

Spotter: @julian06

What do you do if the license plate R8 is already occupied? Then you have to be a little bit creative. The owner of this R8 Green Hell Edition therefore chose the license plate RACHT. The funny thing is that car guys have no idea what 'power' means.

SUGARDDY

Spotter: @vbarchetta

Unlike the KUTWIJF license plate, we unfortunately cannot provide this license plate with context. So we can only guess at the story behind this. Could this Bentayga be a gift from a sugar daddy? Or is the person driving it the sugar daddy?

DOUBLE 07

Spotter: @spotcrewda

The Belgian government is quick to make a fuss about license plates, but sometimes you still run into restrictions. The license plate 007 has of course been occupied for a long time and DOUBLE-07 is too long. That's why the owner of the Aston Martin chose DUBLE-07. You need some…

