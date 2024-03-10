Strikes | Why does the ay movement put pressure on the government with strikes, even though the government has the majority of the parliament behind it? This is what it's all about

Discourse political strikes got hot in the parliament last Thursday during question time.

Basic Finns Miko Bergbom roimi Sdp for supporting the trade union movement.

“You in the social democrats still dare to support such an activity that despises and spits on representative democracy,” he said.

Sdp's Johanna Ojala-Niemelä made the same accusation against the government.

“The employer has taken you, the government, like a liter measure for the last year. That's why it's outrageous to claim that the employees constitute an evil extra-parliamentary force, when they whisper in your ear from Eteläranta all the time,” he said.

Trade unions are tightening the strike screw again in the starting week. The two-week strikes start on Monday, which jam freight traffic in ports and railway tracks and cause, among other things, disruptions to the distribution of fuels.

Basic Finns and members of the coalition have repeatedly accused the ay movement of trying to force politics in the direction it wants with a strike weapon, even though the supreme authority in Finland is the parliament elected by the citizens.

HS went through what the argument is about.

What is “extra-parliamentary influence”, and are strikes that?

Are.

Broadly defined, extra-parliamentary influencing means influencing politics other than through parliament. Political strikes aimed at putting pressure on the government are therefore extra-parliamentary influence.

In a democracy, not all political influence is channeled through parliament. Extra-parliamentary influence also includes, for example, demonstrations, lobbying and the activities of many non-governmental organizations.

The strikes of the past months have been political, as they are meant to influence the government specifically. Strikes do not aim to promote the goals of the wage earner side in collective bargaining, but instead try to get the government to back down about the extensive changes he introduced into working life.

Petteri Orpon The (kok) right-wing government intends, among other things, to expand the possibilities of local bargaining and limit sympathy strikes and political strikes. The workers' unions also oppose the weakening of unemployment security, even though some of them have already been approved by the parliament.

Has the ay movement previously been able to influence what kind of laws the parliament enacts?

Is.

The ground work for many laws concerning working life has been done in negotiations between the employee and employer sides. Over the past ten years, the parties have no longer reached an agreement on many issues. For example, after the start of the corona pandemic, however, the organizations quickly negotiated with the government proposals for easing layoffs and other emergency measures.

This year, despite their disputes, the parties are negotiating the next pension reform mandated by Orpo's board.

In past decades, a large part of the laws regulating working life and the welfare society have been created by agreement between employers and the trade union movement, on the basis of agreements.

This was not the result of employers or wage earners trying to put pressure on governments through, for example, political strikes. Instead, political decision-makers voluntarily allowed the parties to agree on issues with each other and then passed the agreements into law.

Why aren't reforms made now based on negotiations between the ay movement and the employer side?

This is what the ay movement would like. One of its demands has been precisely the extension of the negotiations, so that it would have been able to get through the compromises it wanted, i.e. to make its voice heard better.

However, this has not happened to the government. The government has invited the labor market partners to negotiate only on Finland's salary formation model. Employer organizations have also been consulted in the working groups of other working life projects, but the core of the reforms has already been defined in the government program.

According to the government, the reforms it is pushing are necessary, and they could not be achieved by negotiating with the ay movement.

In the opinion of the government and the business world, negotiations with trade unions have not led to sufficiently large reforms in the labor market in the 21st century, which has weakened the chances of success for Finnish companies.

Did the citizens know that they were getting this kind of policy when they gave the governing parties an electoral victory in the parliamentary elections?

The direction of politics in Finland is decided by the citizens in the parliamentary elections.

In last spring's elections, the right-wing parties that entered the government, especially the coalition and the Fundamental Finns, won a clear election victory. The citizens therefore gave greater support to their ideas instead of the alternative offered by the leftists.

For example, the chairman of Basic Finns, the Minister of Finance Riikka Purra has said that the government received a mandate to change the labor market in the parliamentary elections.

The left-wing parties of the opposition, on the other hand, consider that the government parties did not receive a mandate from the people in the elections for the proposals they are pushing now.

According to HS's report as far as the coalition is concerned, the government's policy corresponds in many respects to what the party promised before the elections.

Coalition drove openly for example, large cuts in social security and the promotion of local bargaining.

Party blinked also changes to the labor peace legislation, although he did not directly say that he wanted to limit political and support strikes.

At least before the elections, the coalition did not publicly push for all the working life registrations of the government program. For example, changing the first day of sick leave to unpaid was not on the table before the election. However, the first day's pay can still be agreed upon in collective agreements in the future.

Basic Finns did not push for the changes that the government is now promoting during the elections. The party, on the contrary, lined up the workers' organization SAK in the survey among other things, that he opposes restricting the right to strike.

The opposition has often brought up what Purra gave before the elections the interviewin which he said that the cut from low-income people pushed by the coalition does not work for basic Finns.

Since the government in Finland is formed by several parties, it is not unusual for the largest government parties to make compromises on issues that are important to each other.

Has the employer side influenced the government in an extra-parliamentary way?

Organizations representing the business world and entrepreneurs have kept many of the measures proposed by the government on display in public in conversation for a long time, even years.

It is clear that many of the working life measures in the government program would not have been politically realistic for, say, the coalition and the Sdp's blue-green government to implement. The current government structure is acceptable from the point of view of business life.

The employer side currently achieves its goals better by leaving the changes in labor legislation in the hands of politicians than by negotiating them with the wage earner side in the old way.

If the trade union pressures the government extra-parliamentarily through strikes, the employer side has succeeded in influencing the government extra-parliamentarily with lighter means, i.e. lobbying.