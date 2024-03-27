Strikes | Why do you hide the content of your petrol decision, Teollisuusliito Riku Aalto?

The chairman of Teollisuusliitto refuses to say to what extent fuel distribution will be opened. He also refuses to tell the reason for concealing the decision.

Political ones the strikes will continue for at least next week.

For example, the energy company Neste has said that it is no longer able to secure fuel deliveries. Fuel threatens to run out at some gas stations before Easter. Bus traffic in the capital region, for example, is also at risk.

Teollisuusliitto said on Tuesday that it will limit the distribution of fuels to some extent outside of industrial action from Wednesday. The decision was preceded by discussions with Huoltovarmuuskeskus.

Huoltovarmuuskeskus announced on Wednesday that the continuation of labor disputes further increases the risks regarding fuel distribution, but does not endanger society's security of supply. Huoltovarmuuskeskus says in its press release that although there may be individual disruptions at stations, fuel distribution in Finland still works.

Chairman of the Industrial Association Riku Aalto refuses to say in an interview with Helsingin Sanomat to what extent fuel distribution will be opened. He does not give a reason for the refusal.

Riku Aalto, you said on Tuesday in the message service X that the strike limits related to fuel distribution are being specified “in order to secure the logistics transport of critical civil actors and authorities”. What does this mean?

“We have had confidential discussions with the Service Assurance Agency. They have expressed their satisfaction with our decisions.”

What are those decisions?

“We do not comment on the matter in public.”

Did Huoltovarmuuskeskus know that you plan to continue the strikes next week as well?

“It was not known at the time of the discussions.”

Were new decisions made on Wednesday about, for example, fuel distribution next week?

“Not done. Those decided on Tuesday and today [keskiviikkona] the strike limits that came into effect will apply next week.”

In Helsinki, for example, the buses threaten to run out of fuel. Are you going to make sure that there is enough of it and that all the buses run?

“As I said, we do not comment on strike limits in public. I'm also not going to speculate on the effects for an individual operator.”

Is there enough fuel for those going on Easter vacation by car?

“Companies will certainly tell about their own situation. It is impossible for us to know how much fuel the companies have.”

Why don't you tell me how the strike limits have been changed?

“Because we have agreed with Huoltovarmuuskeskus that this is confidential information.”

Why is it confidential information?

“I don't want to go through that. The conclusion is that those discussions do not take place in public.”

But the strike limits are your own decision. Why can't you tell about them?

“They are our decisions. But we have gone through the matter with the Service Assurance Agency.”

Is the reason for hiding it because you don't want to tell where you've given up?

“No.”

However, do the industrial action still affect the distribution of fuels to some extent?

“Yes. The distribution of fuel has not been completely limited to industrial action.”

Who has an overall picture of where there is enough fuel for everywhere in Finland?

“Probably at Huoltovarmuuskeskus. In any case, somewhere other than here. We must remember that only Neste is involved in our industrial action. It is impossible for us to know the situation of other chains.”